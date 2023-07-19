What happened to Jack Newton? The story of how he lost his arm to a propeller accident

Jack Newton was an Australian professional golfer who had an interesting sporting career, with a victory in the PGA Tour and several in other circuits. However, he is well remembered for an accident that almost cost him his life.

It was July 24, 1983, and Jack Newton was aboard a Cessna aircraft that touched down at the airport in Sydney, Australia. As the plane completed the landing process and the passengers were ready to disembark, the event occurred.

Jack Newton, 1972 (Image via Twitter @golf_difusion).

Visibility conditions were poor at the facility, and the signage wasn't the best either. Jack Newton walked into the propeller of the still moving Cessna with a near fatal result.

The impact resulted in the loss of his right arm and eye, as well as major injuries to his abdomen. He received medical treatment and intensive care for several weeks, with a high probability of not surviving.

However, after a long recovery process, Newton emerged from danger and was able to gradually reintegrate into his former life. His new condition forced him to take a new approach to golf, and he did so.

After recovering, Newton worked as a radio and television commentator, reporter, and golf course designer. He promoted the sport among young people through the Newton Junior Golf Foundation.

In addition, he was able to continue practising golf in his new condition, as he learned to swing with his left hand in the perspective of a right-handed player. It is said that he achieved more than decent scores, in the order of middle 80s.

Jack Newton's golf career

Jack Newton's accident came when he was in the prime of his sporting career, at the age of 33. From a very young age, he stood out, winning the 1968 New South Wales Amateur Championship and the 1969 Lake Macquarie Amateur tournament.

As an amateur, he was also called to represent Australia in the 1969 Sloan Morpeth Trophy (they were champions). He also played in the Australian Men's Interstate Teams Matches, representing New South Wales in 1968 and 1969 (when he was champion with his team).

As a professional, Newton won one PGA Tour tournament (Buick-Goodwrench Open in 1978). At this level, he played 101 tournaments, with 62 cuts made and six Top 10s.

He had three victories on the European Tour (now DP World Tour): the 1972 Dutch Open, the 1972 Benson & Hedges Festival of Golf, and the 1974 Benson & Hedges Match Play Championship.

In the PGA Tour of Australasia, he won three times: twice the New South Wales Open (1976 and 1979) and the 1979 Dunhill Australian Open.

Additionally, there are six other victories credited to Newton in New Zealand and Africa: Amoco Forbes Classic and the City of Auckland Classic (1972), Nigerian Open (1974), Sumrie-Bournemouth Better-Ball (1975), Cock of the North and Mufulira Open (1976).

In major tournaments, although he did not win, he produced good performances. In 17 appearances, he finished runner-up twice (The Open 1975 and The Masters 1980). He also finished T10 at The Open in 1980, T12 at The Masters in 1979, and T17 at The Open in 1976.

Jack Newton passed away on April 14, 2022, at the age of 72.