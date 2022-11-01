What happened to John Daly at the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship? 

It garnered a louder roar at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship after fans saw John Daly on the golf course. However, his hopes of making it through the weekend faded quickly on Friday. John made six birdies over his 36 holes and then missed a few too many shots, which resulted in him returning home.

His performance constantly deteriorated after rounds of 71 to 76. John, the 56-year-old golfer, opened with back-to-back double bogeys. His five overs through his first four holes changed the game, and Daly could not cut on the PGA Tour.

John Daly's career has featured as many controversies as his achievements. Fans witnessed his last major success in the 1995 Open Championship at St Andrew's. Daly recently competed in the Open Championship. However, he finished three overs par through 36 holes and missed the cut.

John Daly on the golf course

John Daly's reputation in golf

John Daly has been playing golf for the past 19 years and has been affiliated with the PGA Tour since 1987. Daly's greatest accomplishment was his "Zero-to-hero" victory in the 1991 PGA Championship.

In 1997, he became the first PGA Tour player to average more than 300 yards per drive. His driving distance off the tee earned him the nickname "Long John". Besides his exceptional game on the course, John is also known for his bold comments and attitude.

John, popular as Bog John and The Lion, won the 2004 PGA Tour in San Diego. The victory came with a prize, as he was exempt from playing for two years. His career started to falter after 2006, when he had trouble making cuts.

John Daly begged for a spot in LIV Golf Championship

It's no surprise that the LIV Golf Championship has generated controversy since its start. The series peeled away players from world-class tournaments, including the PGA Tour and World Championships. John Daly also showed interest in playing in the tournament.

In an interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, Daly revealed that he "begged" Greg Norman, CEO of LIV Golf Investments, for a spot in the inaugural season of the tumultuous championship. He acknowledged that the prize money offered by the LIV Golf Tour had attracted him to join the series.

John said:

"I Play two to three pro arms every week on the Champions Tour and we don't play for a lot of money on the Champions Tour, so I almost feel like, 'OK, I'm not getting a lot of this. What are we doing?'"

Norman told him that the new circuit was not looking for more players.

Even though the LIV Golf Championship sparked a lot more controversy, it was successfully concluded on Sunday, October 30. The purse of $50 million was divided among all the teams who competed in the series.

LIV Golf @LIVGolfInv Huge thanks to everyone involved in making the LIV Golf Miami Team Championship such a big success. Huge thanks to everyone involved in making the LIV Golf Miami Team Championship such a big success. https://t.co/CuPY1EdPPi

The winner received a whopping amount of $16 million, while the runners-up got $8 million, the third position was $6 million, and the team bagged the fourth rank, awarded $4 million. The next four teams in the ranking tally were given $3 million each, and the bottom four received $1 million each.

