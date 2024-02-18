What happened to John Daly? PGA star’s WD reason explored

John Daly was having a pretty good time at the Chubb Classic before he had to exit. His presence in the tournament ended in the second round, which took away his opportunity to catch up to Stephen Ames and Rocco Mediate, who are both having phenomenal showings.

Daly made it into the second round before something happened to him on the sixth hole. He was unable to continue and had to officially withdraw. What was the reason for the veteran golfer to remove himself? Here's what he had to say.

Why did John Daly withdraw from the Chubb Classic?

According to himself, John Daly had to step off the Chubb Classic field because of an issue with his left hand. The veteran golfer said he hit the ground pretty hard and his osteoarthritis flared up.

Daly took to X (formerly Twitter) to provide his followers with an update after he left the tournament:

"Unfortunately I had to WD yesterday for osteoarthritis in my left hand after my 2nd shot on 6 hitting the hard ground causing a flare up….hoping to get [through] next 4 months after [doctor's] injections— on to Champions Tour Morocco. Thank you Dr Brian Wallace of Naples!"

He also provided a photo of the injections. The PGA Tour Champions golfer had an issue with his left hand, which effectively made him unable to swing the golf club. The pain was a bit too much and it also likely wasn't safe to continue, so he withdrew.

The Chubb Classic debuted 36 years ago, which is around the same time Daly made his debut on tour. He first came onto the scene in 1987, and the Classic first became a tournament in 1988. Ironically, Daly is a bit older as a pro golfer than the Chubb, which he will not be able to finish.

He mentioned in his tweet that he'd be in Morocco next for the Tour Champions, but it remains to be seen what the official timeline for recovery is since he got injections. Daly at least remains optimistic.