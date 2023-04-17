What happened to Jon Rahm? A look at how the Masters champion finished 2023 RBC Heritage

Jon Rahm won the Masters last week and a few days later he was competing at the RBC Heritage. He became the first player since Jordan Spieth in 2015 to compete at the Harbour Town Golf Links just a week after winning the Masters.

The Spaniard reasoned that he had committed to the tournament way before and that it would be unfair not to honor the commitment.

Rahm started with a score of 1-over par on Thursday and it looked like the fatigue of the long week at the Masters was taking a toll on his performance. However, this was short-lived as he got his rhythm back on Friday with a low score of 64.

Over the weekend, Rahm posted another couple of 60s(69-68) to finish T-15 at RBC Heritage. He started in 21st place on Sunday, but a bogey-free fourth round helped him finish 15th alongside Rickie Fowler and Tommy Fleetwood.

He hit three birdies on the final day at Harbour Town. This was the eighth top-25 finish of the season. While speaking to the media later, he said he was proud of his performance even though expectations weren't high for the public.

Rahm was quoted as saying via ASAP Sports:

"In my mind every time I tee it up I'm going to try to do my best. After a shaky first round, to play as good as I have -- I played really good on the weekend, I just didn't make the putts, and give myself a chance to even get close to the top 10, it's great."

"I didn't really know what to expect exactly out of myself and how I was going to feel mentally and physically, so I'm proud of the way I pulled through. I'm incredibly proud of finishing with a bogey-free Sunday on a very difficult golf course with that birdie on 18. It's all smiles for me today, and I'm going to go enjoy my afternoon off."

Jon Rahm's performance this season

Jon Rahm celebrates after winning The Masters on Sunday, April 9

It's tough to argue that Jon Rahm is currently the best player in the world at the moment. He has had a brilliant season so far, having already won four titles: Sentry Tournament of Champions, The American Express, The Genesis Invitational, and The Masters. He has seven top finishes in 11 appearances.

Rahm never missed the cut but had to withdraw from the Players Championship due to sickness. Last week, he claimed his career's greatest victory by triumphing at Augusta National, beating Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson by three-stroke margins.

The Spaniard also returned to World No. 1 in the Original World Golf Rankings, thanks to his performances this year.

Here are the results of the events Jon Rahm competed in this year:

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina: T4

Sentry Tournament of Champions: 1

The American Express: 1

Farmers Insurance Open: T7

WM Phoenix Open: 3

The Genesis Invitational: 1

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T39

THE PLAYERS Championship: W/D

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T31

Masters Tournament: 1

RBC Heritage: T15

