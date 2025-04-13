What happened the last time Rory McIlroy took on Bryson DeChambeau in a major championship final? Rivalry recapped

Rory McIlroy is once again fighting on the final day of a major, aiming to earn his first ever win at the Masters. While the Northern Irishman fired a 66 to take a two-shot lead, Bryson DeChambeau sits in solo second after carding a 3-under 69.

This isn’t the first time McIlroy and DeChambeau have faced each other on a Sunday finale. Just a few months ago, the two popular golf stars battled it out at the 2024 US Open. After the third round, DeChambeau held a seven-stroke lead over McIlroy and was the clear favorite for the win.

In the final round, McIlroy picked up five birdies in the first 13 holes and was four under for the day. DeChambeau, meanwhile, had a mixed start with two birdies and two bogeys in the first 13 holes, and he lost the lead. However, what followed was one of the worst chokes in golf history.

The four-time major champion made three bogeys in the last four holes. He missed a two-foot putt and a three-foot par putt on the 18th. DeChambeau also bogeyed the 16th but managed to make par on the final three holes. Just four holes earlier, McIlroy looked set to end his ten-year-long major drought, but he was handed yet another disappointment.

On the other hand, DeChambeau secured his second US Open title and his second major championship. It was also his third consecutive top ten finish in a major.

In less than a year, both superstars of the game are once again facing off, each looking to win their maiden Green Jacket. It will be interesting to see whether DeChambeau asserts his dominance once again or if McIlroy finally breaks the curse.

When will Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy tee off at the Masters 2025, Round 4?

Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy are paired together for the final round of the 2025 Masters. The duo will tee off on Sunday, April 13, at 2:30 p.m. ET from the first tee.

Following the third round, Rory McIlroy is sitting at 12-under and is just one round away from a historic win. On the other hand, Bryson DeChambeau is at 10-under and will look to stop the 35-year-old Northern Irishman. Corey Conners sits four strokes back at solo third, while Patrick Reed and Ludvig Aberg are tied for fourth at 6-under.

The final round of the 2025 Masters will begin with Brian Campbell teeing off at 9:40 a.m. ET.

