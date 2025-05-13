What happened the last time Tiger Woods played the PGA Championship? Past scores explored

Tiger Woods last played in the 2024 PGA Championship, and the legendary player failed to make the cutline. At the Valhalla Golf Club, Woods shot 7 over in total after shooting 72 with one birdie on the front nine and two on the back nine. In the next round, he fired 77 with two birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine.

Ad

In 2024, Woods also missed the cutlines at the US Open and the Open Championship, which was his last PGA Tour appearance. He only completed four rounds at the Masters Tournament by finishing at T60 with 16 over.

In 2023, Woods didn't play the PGA Championship, and in 2022, he withdrew from the tournament. In 2021, Woods again didn't play the PGA Championship, and in 2020, he played the event to finish at T37 with 1 under (279). In 2019, he missed the cutline, and in 2018, he had a T2 finish with 14 under (266). In 2017 and 2016, he didn't play the PGA Championship. Woods missed the cut line at the 2015 PGA Championship.

Ad

Trending

Tiger Woods won the PGA Championship four times, and his first PGA Championship victory came in 1999 with 11 under. His next triumph came in 2000 with an 18-under. His third and fourth PGA Championship victories came in 2006 and 2007 with 18 under and 8 under, respectively.

Tiger Woods shared his winning experience at the TGL

Tiger Woods' team, Jupiter Links, won one TGL match against Boston Common Golf, and the match took place on January 27. Following Woods' triumph, the golfer joined a press conference at the venue and shared his triumph experience. His words were ( via ASAP Sports):

Ad

“Well, it was definitely different than when we first played. Lesson was learned the hard way. We came in here more prepared. It is so different than normal golf, playing in a bigger screen like this or the green moving and contorting the breaks. A putt you normally -- well, you hit once, automatically you already know the read, but they move the green on you. A putt that went right to left now goes left to right. Those are all little things we've had to learn on the fly.”

Ad

Woods continued,

“TK was unbelievable coming in here. We did some good work the other day, and today it couldn't have been a more pleasurable display of golf, banter. Everyone in the audience was engaged. Hopefully all the viewership were engaged. We as players loved it. This is what we had envisioned for TGL, to have an experience like this, and I think we delivered.”

That day in the singles, Woods and Rory McIlroy halved on hole 13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More