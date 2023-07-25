What happened to Pat Perez’ brother Mikey Perez? Cause of death explored

Pat Perez shared the tragic news of losing his younger brother, Mike Perez, on Monday, July 24. However, details about the cause of death weren't revealed.

Mike, four years younger than Pat, was a WGTF Master Professional and also one of the top 60 Professional Golf Teachers with over 28 years of experience as a golf pro. He made his only PGA Tour appearance at the 2010 Children’s Miracle Network Classic.

The veteran golfer shared a post on Instagram stating that his younger brother was no more. In the obituary, Perez wrote that this was the saddest day of his life.

He wrote:

"I don’t know what to say as I thought this day would never come. We had so much fun together growing up and he was always in my corner. We did everything together. He wanted nothing but my happiness and was so proud of me."

He was the life of the party. Everyone that knew him loved him and he was always happy and upbeat. It’s hard to believe that I won’t be able to call him anymore and we won’t be able to spend time with each other."

The three-time winner on the PGA Tour added that Mike was a huge part of his life and that his loss was devastating for the golfer.

"I’m really at a loss for words," he continued. "Gonna be a long life without him in it. I love you little brother. I hope we get to see each other again one day and I hope you find your peace."

What's next for Pat Perez?

Pat Perez was last seen competing at the LIV Golf London earlier this month and finished in ninth place. In his nine starts this season, he has finished in the top 10 three times, and his best performance came at Adelaide, where he finished sixth.

In the season standings, the 47-year-old golfer is placed 19th in the individual portion. However, his team, 4Aces, is at the top of the leaderboard.

Perez will next be seen competing at the LIV Golf Greenbrier, which will take place from August 4 to August 6 at the Old White at the Greenbrier.

48 players are divided into 12 teams, with each event having an individual and team portion. The event boasts a purse of $25 million, with individuals fighting for $20 million and teams competing for $5 million.

Here are all the teams in the LIV Golf League 2023:

RangeGoats GC : Bubba Watson*, Talor Gooch, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III

: Bubba Watson*, Talor Gooch, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III Crushers GC : Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri, and Charles Howell III

: Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri, and Charles Howell III Ripper GC : Cam Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, and Jed Morgan

: Cam Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, and Jed Morgan Stinger GC : Louis Oosthuizen*, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester, and Charl Schwartzel

: Louis Oosthuizen*, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester, and Charl Schwartzel Iron Heads GC : Kevin Na*, Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, and Sihwan Kim

: Kevin Na*, Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, and Sihwan Kim Smash GC : Brooks Koepka, Chase Koepka, Matt Wolff, and Jason Kokrak

: Brooks Koepka, Chase Koepka, Matt Wolff, and Jason Kokrak Cleeks GC : Martin Kaymer*, Bernd Wiesberger, Richard Bland, and Graeme McDowell

: Martin Kaymer*, Bernd Wiesberger, Richard Bland, and Graeme McDowell Majesticks GC : Ian Poulter* and Henrik Stenson*, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield

: Ian Poulter* and Henrik Stenson*, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield Fire Balls GC : Sergio Garcia*, Abe Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, and Eugenio Chacarra

: Sergio Garcia*, Abe Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, and Eugenio Chacarra 4 Aces GC : Dustin Johnson*, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, and Peter Uihlein

: Dustin Johnson*, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, and Peter Uihlein Torque GC : Joaquin Niemann*, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, David Puig

: Joaquin Niemann*, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, David Puig HY Flyers GC: Phil Mickelson, James Piot, Brendan Steele, and Cam Tringale