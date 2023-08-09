What happened at PGA Players meeting with Jay Monahan? Everything you need to know

A pivotal meeting between PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and golfers unfolded at TPC Southwind in Memphis on Tuesday. Monahan's first public appearance since his return to duty aimed to unveil details about a newly established partnership involving a Saudi investor linked to LIV Golf. This development has since generated a mix of curiosity and discussion within the golfing community.

At the heart of the gathering, Monahan addressed a range of questions, taking the lead in the discussion. The focal point was a detailed framework agreement uniting the PGA Tour, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and the DP World Tour. This agreement lays the groundwork for talks aimed at potentially forming a profit-driven partnership.

Jon Rahm at the PGA Players meeting (Image via Yahoo Sports)

Ricky Fowler, member of the PGA Player Advisory Board, shared his insights during the session.

"There are a lot of parts that have to come together. They have to get a majority, if not unanimous, as far as board and player support. So yes, there's a lot of things that have to come together for this to happen, and I would say you'd have to sell everyone on the idea that this is the best option for the Tour, for the players, for everyone moving forward," Fowler said via the Golf Channel.

Tom Hoge expresses his doubt over the success of the PGA and LIV Golf merger

Tom Hoge shared his perspective, highlighting the intricate nature of the process.

"There are a lot of moving parts that have to come together for it," said Hoge, as quoted by The Guardian.

Hoge also acknowledged that there is a "very real possibility" that the deal does not see the light of day.

Interestingly, the meeting also shed light on the attendance. Out of the 70 players participating in the ongoing FedEx St. Jude Championship, only 25 were present at the meeting. Notably absent were advisory board members Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy. However, McIlroy joined toward the end after a workout.

With a sense of urgency, a deadline of December 31 has been established for Monahan and the PIF to reach a conclusive agreement. Despite several months of discussions, a Senate hearing, and the recent interaction between Monahan and the players, many queries still remain unanswered.