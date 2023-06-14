What happened to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan? PGA Tour chief’s health history explored

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan announced on Tuesday that he will be stepping away from his day-to-day duties due to an undisclosed medical condition. Monahan and the PGA Tour policy board released a joint statement that stated that the tour commissioner was recovering from an undisclosed medical condition.

For the interim period, Ron Price, the chief operating officer of the PGA Tour, and Tyler Dennis, the executive vice president and president of the Tour, will temporarily assume the responsibilities in Monahan's absence.

The joint statement read:

"Jay Monahan informed the PGA TOUR Policy Board that he is recuperating from a medical situation. The Board fully supports Jay and appreciates everyone respecting his privacy.

"During Jay's absence, Ron Price, Chief Operating Officer, and Tyler Dennis/, Executive Vice President & President, PGA TOUR, will lead the day-to-day operations of the PGA TOUR with the assistance of the great team Jay has built, ensuring seamless continuity."

Monahan was scheduled to be present in Connecticut next week during the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship to have a discussion with the players about the PGA-LIV Golf deal.

Monahan joined the PGA Tour in 2008 and was appointed as the PGA Tour Commissioner in 2017.

Monahan has come under the scrutiny of the fans after he announced the merger with PIF-backed LIV Golf. Notably, Saudi Arabia has been accused of violating human rights, and even Monahan has reiterated the same in past statements. However, in a turn of events, the merger announcement came last week, leaving golf fans stunned.

Families of 9/11 victims criticized the decision to join forces with the Saudi-backed circuit. Even a few senators in the US Congress raised concerns over the merger.

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal stated:

"[The deal] raises concerns about the Saudi government’s role in influencing this effort and the risks posed by a foreign government entity assuming control over a cherished American institution.”

Monahan fired back at the US Congress in his response, saying he was left with no choice due to the inaction of the US government and its complex relationship with the Saudi regime.

Does PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan have a poor health history?

Jay Monahan during the Wells Fargo Championship

There is no public evidence that Jay Monahan has had any serious health complications in the past. Even on Tuesday, the health condition wasn't disclosed. The statement just read that further updates would be provided as appropriate.

What's next on the PGA Tour?

Most of the prominent names on the PGA Tour will be featured at the US Open 2023, which will take place from June 15 to June 18 at the North Course of Los Angeles Golf Club, California.

The US Open will have a 156-player field, with top names from both the PGA Tour and LIV competing for a purse of $17.5 million. Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the event as he is still recovering from the subtalar fusion surgery he underwent in April. Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, and Scottie Scheffler will be the favorites to lift the trophy on Sunday.

