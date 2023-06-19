What happened to Rory McIlroy? Unveiling the reasons behind his major losses

Rory McIlroy is currently ranked World No. 3 and has just finished as a runner-up at the 2023 US Open. The golfer has been facing a major drought, after a nine-year winless major tournament streak.

McIlroy had a shaky start to the 2023 season, after a poor performance saw him unable to make the cut at the Augusta Masters. He had a much better performance at the PGA Championship, finishing T7. While he finished second at the 2023 US Open, the golfer is still searching for his first major victory since 2014.

While Rory McIlroy's winless drought is still quite a mystery, there are a few reasons that have been highlighted over the past decade. One of the biggest reasons is the fact that he cannot seem to convert his first two rounds into a successful weekend win.

Sky Sports Golf @SkySportsGolf



Rory McIlroy fully believes that he'll win another major despite a near miss at the US Open. 🗣️ "Sooner or later it's going to happen for me."Rory McIlroy fully believes that he'll win another major despite a near miss at the US Open. 🗣️ "Sooner or later it's going to happen for me."Rory McIlroy fully believes that he'll win another major despite a near miss at the US Open. 🙌 https://t.co/az0Zb0LhBe

According to Rick Gehman of RickRunGood.com however, it is also that McIlroy often performs poorly during the first two rounds of the major. He then experiences a surge in his performance in the final round, but it is too late by then to wrack up a win. This has led the golfer to finish in the top 10 a total of 19 times at the majors since his last win.

Rory McIlroy faces pressure from being the face of the PGA Tour amidst LIV Golf rollercoaster

Another reason for his rather shaky performance this year could very well be the pressure of being the face of the PGA Tour amdist its war with the LIV Golf Series. Needless to say, it took a toll on Rory McIlroy, who felt the need to step back from the endless tension.

The 2023 US Open came as a heartbreak finish for McIlroy, who fell just one stroke short of the win. This is his eighth consecutive time finishing in the top 10 at the US Open, but without a win. Speaking about his major drought, McIlroy said via the Print:

“Fine, fine margins at this level and at this tournament especially, but I fought to the very end. I obviously never give up. And I’m getting closer. The more I keep putting myself in these positions, sooner or later it’s going to happen for me. Just got to regroup and get focused for Hoylake in a few weeks’ time.”

Despite falling short again this time, McIlroy is gearing up for his last chance to win a major this season, at the 2023 Open Championship. It will be held between July 16 and 23 at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club, England.

Poll : 0 votes