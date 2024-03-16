What happened to Scottie Scheffler at The Players 2024? Golfer’s health condition explored

Scottie Scheffler had a tough day on Friday at the Players Championship 2024 due to his physical struggles, which prevented him from playing in full flow.

Scheffler successfully carded 1-under 69 in the second round of the Players Championship to aggregate at 8-under after two days, leaving him six strokes behind the lead. However, it wasn't a normal day for him, as he found himself struggling with neck pain throughout the day.

The World No. 1 golfer has hardly had injury issues over the last two seasons, but the second day at TPC Sawgrass was a little different. He played the first two holes quite easily but felt uneasiness on the 12th. A physical trainer came and gave him a BioFreeze, after which he made a birdie on the 13th. He then received treatment after the 15th hole as well as after the 16th one.

Since players are allowed to receive only fifteen minutes of treatment, Scheffler couldn't call the physio after the sixteenth hole. Speaking at the post-round interview, he explained the issues he felt during the second round. He said:

"I hit a shot on my second hole today and I felt a little something in my neck, and then I tried to hit my tee shot on 12, and that's when I could barely get the club back. So I got some treatment, maybe it loosened up a tiny bit, but most of the day I was pretty much laboring to get the club somehow away from me."

He added that he did what he could to stay in the event and hoped that the neck would feel better on Saturday so that he could resume playing comfortably.

When will Scottie Scheffler tee off in the third round of the Players Championship?

Scottie Scheffler will begin his third round at the Players Championship at 2:10 pm ET. He is grouped with Corey Conners for the Saturday round.

Here are the complete tee time details for the final round of the Players 2024:

2:10 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners

