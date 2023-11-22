Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's much-anticipated league, the TGL, has been delayed by one year after its Florida Arena was severely damaged last week. The league, originally scheduled to kick off in January 2024, is now expected to start in 2025.

TGL is a tech-infused league set to launch next year. The inaugural season was planned to feature six teams, each with four prominent golfers. They were scheduled to compete at the SoFi Center, a 250,000-square-foot arena under construction at Palm Beach State College in Florida.

Earlier this week, the SoFi Center's dome got deflated due to the failure of the temporary power system and backup systems used for construction. While there were no injuries or severe impact on technology, the air-supported dome was damaged.

On Monday, November 20, the TGL released an official statement on its website, announcing the one-year delay. According to the statement, even if the repairs were completed in a few months, it would still impact the schedules of players and broadcasters. Hence, it was deemed ideal to postpone the league by a year.

"This decision came after reviewing short-term solutions, potential construction timelines, player schedules, and the primetime sports television calendar," the statement read.

The statement further read that they have started updating the plans and timelines and are optimistic that the delay will only improve the delivery of the product.

Mike McCarley, TMRW Sports Co-Founder and CEO, mentioned that although they were disappointed with the delay, they were grateful that no one was injured. He added that they were thankful for the support from the athletes, Palm Beach State College and business partners.

McCarley said as per TGLGolf.com:

"Their steadfast belief in the success of TGL and their alignment with the decision to postpone the inaugural season will allow us to regroup and return at our preferred time on the sports calendar."

Tiger Woods expressed his confidence in the product and stated that he was excited for it given the momentum it had built over the past year.

"Although the events of last week will force us to make adjustments to our timelines, I’m fully confident that this concept will be brought to life by our great committed players," he said.

Rory McIlroy said that the league's delay brought mixed feelings. He added that while it was disappointing, it would allow them to regroup and refocus to come back stronger next year.

How many players have signed up for Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's Golf League? Team details explored

Three of the six teams have announced their official names and branding. They are:

Los Angeles Golf Club

Atlanta Drive GC

Boston Common Golf Club

Jupiter Links GC

New York and San Francisco have confirmed cities but are yet to announce the branding and names.

Here are the players who have confirmed their participation in the TGL:

Tiger Woods (Jupiter Links GC)

Rory McIlroy (Boston Common Golf)

Adam Scott (Boston Common Golf)

Keegan Bradley (Boston Common Golf)

Tyrell Hatton (Boston Common Golf)

Justin Thomas (Atlanta Drive GC)

Xander Shauffele

Collin Morikawa (Los Angeles Golf Club)

Max Homa

Rickie Fowler

Tommy Fleetwood

Billy Horschel

Shane Lowry

Tom Kim

Justin Rose

Sahith Theegalay

Cam Young

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Lucas Glover

Min Woo Lee

Kevin Kisner