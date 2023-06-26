What happened to Wyndham Clark? A look at the US Open champion's finish at the Travelers Championship 2023

Wyndham Clark finished T29 at the 2023 Travelers Championship held at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. While he did not leave at the top of the leaderboard this time, it was quite a different scenario for him a week ago, when he was crowned the champion of the US Open.

Going into the Travelers Championship, Clark was on cloud nine. All eyes were on Clark as he was announced on the green as the winner of the 2023 US Open.

The golfer soaked in all the cheers from the crowd as he started off this event as a major champion. However, that also meant that he felt a bit nervous, and it showed in his game.

Speaking via the Post, Wyndham Clark spoke about playing at an event right after winning the US Open.

“I was like, ‘Oh man,’ and I got a little bit of nerves. “That’s something that I’m going to have for the rest of my life, so that’s really neat. It’s never going to get old, that’s for sure.’’

Clark still put up a respectable performance, finishing the weekend in 29th place with a score of -12.

Getting two maiden wins in just one PGA season is not easy for any golfer and can take a toll on their mental and physical health. However, Clark has been overwhelmed by the support of his fans, who are willing him to go on.

Wyndham Clark finishes T29 at the 2023 Travelers Championship

Travelers Championship - Round Two

It is quite hard for any sportsperson to repeat a back-to-back victory, and the same went for Wyndham Clark. In the 2023 PGA season, no golfer has taken back-to-back event victories.

Going into the Travelers Championship, he was not a favorite to win and had the 12th-best odds of winning. While that does not set in stone that his performance will not be adequate, there were certainly others who were favorites to win.

Ultimately, it was Keegan Bradley who picked up his sixth PGA Tour victory. He finished the tournament at -23, setting the tournament scoring record. Zac Blair and Brian Harman finished in joint second.

Poll : 0 votes