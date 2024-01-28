What happened to Xander Schauffele at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open? Event favorite golfer’s outing and scorecard explored

Xander Schauffele carded a 2-under 70 on Sunday to finish at 9-under after 72 holes at the Farmers Insurance Open. He finished at T9, four strokes behind the leader, Matthieu Pavon. Pavon had shot 69 in the final round to win his first-ever PGA Tour title. Besides, he also made history by becoming the first-ever Frenchman to win on the PGA Tour in the modern era.

Schauffele was at 3-under after 15 holes with the help of three birdies but ended up sinking two consecutive bogeys on the next two holes. However, the birdie on the final hole helped him finish the day at 2-under.

The 30-year-old golfer had a good week at the Torrey Pines Golf Club as he made his 37th consecutive cut on the PGA Tour. For the uninitiated, he has never missed a weekend at the Farmers Insurance Open. This was his third top-ten finish of the season in as many starts.

Speaking at the post-round interview, Schauffele reflected on his weekend at the South Course. He stated:

"I hit it really nice. I think I definitely hit it well enough to win the tournament, I just couldn't -- I consider myself a good putter, but boy, was it rough this week for me. Maybe good mental prep for next week, with. It being wet up at Pebble I imagine the greens will be bad, just mushy and poa annua-y so get in the right mind-frame for next week putting."

"I made the longest putt the week, made like a 30-35-footer on the first hole and I thought maybe this is my day. Then quickly missed a lot of putts I was missing yesterday and I realized quickly it wasn't, so just how it goes."

He also said that he had a few misreads along with a few good putts that didn't go his way.

He continued:

"I don't know if I was sort of thinking it was myself or the greens or whatever, but it definitely got in my head a little bit and wasn't able to even just sort of clutch up and make anything."

When will Xander Schauffele play next?

Xander Schauffele will next compete at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which is scheduled to take place from Thursday, February 1 to Sunday, February 4 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.

Schauffele last played at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2017, where he finished T66, which was his only appearance at the event. This year he will make his return at the event as it is one of eight Signature events where top-ranked players have to play mandatorily.

The seven-time PGA Tour winner's last victory came at the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open. Since then, he has made several top-ten finishes but has yet to secure a win.