What happens to The American Express 2024’s $1.5 million winners' prize? Champion Nick Dunlap and other players’ payouts explored

Nick Dunlap won The American Express 2024 on Sunday, January 21. The 20-year-old amateur finished the final round at 29 under after a 2-under 70 at the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West in La Quinta, California. Despite the historic win, Dunlap isn’t able to earn money off his win.
Dunlap became the first amateur to win on the American circuit since Phil Mickelson in 1991. However, he earns $0 from the event. For the unversed, amateurs are not allowed to take home the champion’s prize money despite winning the PGA Tour event.
Instead, the whopping $1.5 million prize money paycheck goes to runner-up Christiaan Bezuidenhout. Kevin Yu, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas won $635,600 each for finishing T3.
Meanwhile, Dunlap gets perks like a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour through 2026 and a Masters invite. Day 2 leader Sam Burns finished T6. He shared the position with Michael Kim and Adam Hadwin. They won $310,800 each.
Notably, World No.1 and The American Express favorite Scottie Scheffler finished T17. He won $132,300 for sharing the position with Greyson Sigg, Tom Hoge and Carson Young.
Interestingly, Will Gordon finished last on The American Express’ 67-man leaderboard. He returned home with a paycheck of $17,892, still more than the amateur champion.
The American Express 2024 prize money payout
Below are the complete prize money payout for The American Express 2024:
- WIN: Nick Dunlap (a) - $0
- 2: Christiaan Bezuidenhout - $1,512,000
- T3: Kevin Yu - $635,600
- T3: Xander Schauffele - $635,600
- T3: Justin Thomas - $635,600
- T6: Sam Burns - $310,800
- T6: Michael Kim - $310,800
- T6: Adam Hadwin - $310,800
- T9: Keith Mitchell - $254,100
- T9: Ben Griffin - $254,100
- T11: Ryo Hisatsune - $212,100
- T11: Alexander Bjork - $212,100
- T11: J.T. Poston - $212,100
- T14: Bronson Burgoon - $164,500
- T14: Chan Kim - $164,500
- T14: Jimmy Stanger - $164,500
- T17: Greyson Sigg - $132,300
- T17: Tom Hoge - $132,300
- T17: Carson Young - $132,300
- T17: Scottie Scheffler - $132,300
- T21: Alex Smalley - $99,120
- T21: Min Woo Lee - $99,120
- T21: Davis Thompson - $99,120
- T21: Eric Cole - $99,120
- T25: Chandler Phillips - $63,980
- T25: Austin Eckroat - $63,980
- T25: K.H. Lee - $63,980
- T25: Tony Finau - $63,980
- T25: Erik van Rooyen - $63,980
- T25: Zach Johnson - $63,980
- T25: Alex Noren - $63,980
- T25: Sungjae Im - $63,980
- T25: Si Woo Kim - $63,980
- T34: Will Zalatoris - $45,780
- T34: Jason Day - $45,780
- T34: Tyler Duncan - $45,780
- T34: Vince Whaley - $45,780
- T34: Joe Highsmith - $45,780
- T39: Lanto Griffin - $34,020
- T39: Daniel Berger - $34,020
- T39: Jacob Bridgeman - $34,020
- T39: Wyndham Clark - $34,020
- T39: Paul Barjon - $34,020
- T39: Matthieu Pavon - $34,020
- T39: Harrison Endycott - $34,020
- T39: Justin Lower - $34,020
- T47: Beau Hossler - $23,705
- T47: Andrew Putnam - $23,705
- T47: Ben Kohles - $23,705
- T47: Mark Hubbard - $23,705
- T47: Chris Kirk - $23,705
- T52: Chez Reavie - $20,454
- T52: Stephan Jaeger - $20,454
- T52: Erik Barnes - $20,454
- T52: Patrick Cantlay - $20,454
- T56: Matt NeSmith - $19,404
- T56: Yuxin Lin - $19,404
- T56: Chesson Hadley - $19,404
- T56: Max Greyserman - $19,404
- T56: Ben Martin- $19,404
- 61: Taylor Montgomery - $18,900
- T62: Camilo Villegas - $18,564
- T62: Sam Ryder - $18,564
- T62: Zac Blair - $18,564
- T65: Sam Stevens - $18,144
- T65: Nico Echavarria - $18,144
- 67: Will Gordon - $17,892
After a successful American Express outing, the PGA Tour now heads to Torrey Pines for the Farmers Insurance Open 2024.