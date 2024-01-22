What happens to The American Express 2024’s $1.5 million winners' prize? Champion Nick Dunlap and other players’ payouts explored

Nick Dunlap won The American Express 2024 on Sunday, January 21. The 20-year-old amateur finished the final round at 29 under after a 2-under 70 at the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West in La Quinta, California. Despite the historic win, Dunlap isn’t able to earn money off his win.

Dunlap became the first amateur to win on the American circuit since Phil Mickelson in 1991. However, he earns $0 from the event. For the unversed, amateurs are not allowed to take home the champion’s prize money despite winning the PGA Tour event.

Instead, the whopping $1.5 million prize money paycheck goes to runner-up Christiaan Bezuidenhout. Kevin Yu, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas won $635,600 each for finishing T3.

Meanwhile, Dunlap gets perks like a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour through 2026 and a Masters invite. Day 2 leader Sam Burns finished T6. He shared the position with Michael Kim and Adam Hadwin. They won $310,800 each.

Notably, World No.1 and The American Express favorite Scottie Scheffler finished T17. He won $132,300 for sharing the position with Greyson Sigg, Tom Hoge and Carson Young.

Interestingly, Will Gordon finished last on The American Express’ 67-man leaderboard. He returned home with a paycheck of $17,892, still more than the amateur champion.

The American Express 2024 prize money payout

Below are the complete prize money payout for The American Express 2024:

WIN: Nick Dunlap (a) - $0

2: Christiaan Bezuidenhout - $1,512,000

T3: Kevin Yu - $635,600

T3: Xander Schauffele - $635,600

T3: Justin Thomas - $635,600

T6: Sam Burns - $310,800

T6: Michael Kim - $310,800

T6: Adam Hadwin - $310,800

T9: Keith Mitchell - $254,100

T9: Ben Griffin - $254,100

T11: Ryo Hisatsune - $212,100

T11: Alexander Bjork - $212,100

T11: J.T. Poston - $212,100

T14: Bronson Burgoon - $164,500

T14: Chan Kim - $164,500

T14: Jimmy Stanger - $164,500

T17: Greyson Sigg - $132,300

T17: Tom Hoge - $132,300

T17: Carson Young - $132,300

T17: Scottie Scheffler - $132,300

T21: Alex Smalley - $99,120

T21: Min Woo Lee - $99,120

T21: Davis Thompson - $99,120

T21: Eric Cole - $99,120

T25: Chandler Phillips - $63,980

T25: Austin Eckroat - $63,980

T25: K.H. Lee - $63,980

T25: Tony Finau - $63,980

T25: Erik van Rooyen - $63,980

T25: Zach Johnson - $63,980

T25: Alex Noren - $63,980

T25: Sungjae Im - $63,980

T25: Si Woo Kim - $63,980

T34: Will Zalatoris - $45,780

T34: Jason Day - $45,780

T34: Tyler Duncan - $45,780

T34: Vince Whaley - $45,780

T34: Joe Highsmith - $45,780

T39: Lanto Griffin - $34,020

T39: Daniel Berger - $34,020

T39: Jacob Bridgeman - $34,020

T39: Wyndham Clark - $34,020

T39: Paul Barjon - $34,020

T39: Matthieu Pavon - $34,020

T39: Harrison Endycott - $34,020

T39: Justin Lower - $34,020

T47: Beau Hossler - $23,705

T47: Andrew Putnam - $23,705

T47: Ben Kohles - $23,705

T47: Mark Hubbard - $23,705

T47: Chris Kirk - $23,705

T52: Chez Reavie - $20,454

T52: Stephan Jaeger - $20,454

T52: Erik Barnes - $20,454

T52: Patrick Cantlay - $20,454

T56: Matt NeSmith - $19,404

T56: Yuxin Lin - $19,404

T56: Chesson Hadley - $19,404

T56: Max Greyserman - $19,404

T56: Ben Martin- $19,404

61: Taylor Montgomery - $18,900

T62: Camilo Villegas - $18,564

T62: Sam Ryder - $18,564

T62: Zac Blair - $18,564

T65: Sam Stevens - $18,144

T65: Nico Echavarria - $18,144

67: Will Gordon - $17,892

After a successful American Express outing, the PGA Tour now heads to Torrey Pines for the Farmers Insurance Open 2024.