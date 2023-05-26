What is Harris English's career earnings? Exploring the golfer's total income and more

American golfer Harris English has been a professional since 2011. His net earnings associated with golf amount to $26.7 million, from his results on the PGA Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour.

Harris English's earnings are divided into $26.6 million on the PGA Tour and $114,742 on the Korn Ferry Tour. To this must be added any earnings that may be derived from advertising and sponsorship contracts, amounts not publicly available.

English debuted on the Korn Ferry Tour a year before turning professional. There he played 11 tournaments between the 2010, 2011 and 2019 seasons. His best result was winning the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational in 2011. He also had 3 Top 10 and 8 cuts made.

In the PGA Tour, English's career began in 2012, the same year he officially joined the circuit. His best results have been the four victories obtained (2013 FedEx St. Jude Classic, 2013 OHL Classic at Mayakoba, 2021 Travelers Championship and 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions).

However, his most lucrative tournament so far has been the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational. There he reached T2, which earned him $1.78 million.

Other top results for English, financially speaking, have been the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions (No. 1, $1.34 million), the 2021 Travelers Championship (No. 1, $1.33 million), the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship (No. T3, $1.18 million), the 2013 OHL Classic at Mayakoba (No. 1, $1.08 million), the 2020 Northern Trust (No. 2, $1.04 million), and the 2013 FedEx St. Jude Classic (No. 1, $1.03 million).

English's best season in terms of his earnings so far has been 2020-21 by far, with 6.2 million in earnings. It's followed by the current season with 4.14 million and 2019-20 with 3.3 million.

Other million-dollar seasons for English have been 2013-14 (2.95 million), 2013 (2.2 million), 2015-16 (2.01 million), 2014-15 (1.97 million) and 2012 (1.19 million).

Harris English: additional revenues

Additionally, Harris English has participated in eight editions of the QBE Shootout, an unofficial PGA Tour team event.

English has won the tournament three times, always in the company of Matt Kuchar. His participation in this event (formerly known as the Franklin Templeton Shootout) has earned him 2.12 million.

Harris English is sponsored by PING Inc, an American sporting goods company mainly focused on golf equipment. In addition, English's business relationships have been reported with CapTech and M3COM, technology companies also based in the United States.

