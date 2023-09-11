“What did they inject in to Cinks calves?” - Stewart Cink's ‘massive’ calves capture the attention of Golf fans

Stewart Cink serves as the vice-captain of Team USA for this year's edition of the Ryder Cup. The American golfer was part of the team during their recent scouting trip in Rome. Although the 50-year-old golfer has been in the news before for his golfing prowess, this time it was for a completely different reason.

Cink stood out in the team picture posted on Ryder Cup USA's Twitter page as everyone spoke about his unusual calves. The veteran golfer focuses on improving his leg muscles and has done a great job at that. His calves stood out in the picture and many applauded his ideal physical strength.

X, formerly Twitter, was flooded with witty comments regarding Stewart Cink's calves and everyone had their own perception. One user wanted to find out about his routine and what is injected to make them stand out.

There was another user who believed Cink's calves were bigger than his abdomen. Although the comments were borderline sarcastic, Cink's leg routine is on point. Below, we have compiled several interesting comments regarding Stewart Cink's unbelievable calves.

Apart from being exceptionally fit, Cink brings several other qualities to the table as the vice-captain for Team USA in the Ryder Cup.

Stewart Cink will be serving as a rookie vice-captain for the Ryder Cup

Although Stewart Cink is immensely experienced after playing in the PGA Tour and many other major tournaments, he will be serving as a vice-captain for the first time in his career. The 50-year-old golfer was a regular figure in the Ryder Cup during the 2000s. He has a decent professional resume and is an 8-time PGA Tour winner.

Cink was thrilled when captain Zach Johnson named him vice captain, and he aspires to perform to the best of his ability. The Ryder Cup was one of the highlights of his career, and he wants it to continue.

"Competing in the Ryder Cup has been one of the highlights of my entire career and I'm ready to do whatever it takes to help Zach and the U.S. Team retain the Ryder Cup."

Stewart Cink stated via a news release.

"I'm honored that Zach would entrust me to play a role in helping make that a reality in Italy."

Team USA will be the strong favorites going into the Ryder Cup. However, they will be playing away from home and face the fury of the team currently looking for redemption.