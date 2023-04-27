What is inside Justin Thomas' $3.65 million Jupiter house listed for sale? A look at photos of the property

Justin Thomas has put his $3.65 million house on sale. The mansion is in a premium location in Jupiter, Florida, and is the home of over 30 golf professionals.

The house spans an area of 5545 square feet and comprises five bedrooms along with seven bathrooms. Additionally, it features a pool, a spa, and a game room.

Thomas purchased the 2008-built property for $1.48 million, a year after winning his first PGA Tour title in 2015.

Kitchen ( Image via Realtor.com)

The kitchen is quite ample in size and has seating for four people around a large central island.

Primary Bedroom( Image via Realtor.com)

The primary suite has two walk-in closets, two vanities, and a beautiful soaking tub.

Living Room(Image via Realtor.com)

There are fireplaces present in both the living room and main bedroom to keep the rooms warm.

Game Room( Image via Realtor.com)

The gaming room also has a separate kitchen and bar space. The space is big enough to accommodate a pool table and television.

Thomas bought a new home last October for $13.45 million. The 7600 square foot space is also located in Jupiter. Thomas upgraded to a new home after winning the PGA Championship last year.

Who else has a house in Jupiter?

Tiger Woods mansion in Jupiter

Jupiter in Palm Beach County is one of the most ideal locations for professional golfers and over 30 players have their residences here. Some of the most prominent names included the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods, and Rickie Fowler.

Tiger purchased the 9,000-square-foot mansion in 2006 along with his then-wife Elin Nordegren for $40 million. It consists of five buildings, namely the mansion, Woods' golf studio, a guesthouse, a garage, and a boathouse with two private docks for his yacht.

What next for Justin Thomas on PGA Tour?

Justin Thomas will not be playing at this week's Mexico Open in Vidanta Vallarta, but he will be back in action next week. The PGA Tour will head to Charlotte, North Carolina for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, which will take place from May 4 to May 7 at Quail Hollow Golf Course.

The Wells Fargo Championship is one of the 17 designated elevated events on the PGA Tour and has prize money of $20 million.

Justin Thomas is yet to win a title this year. He hasn't done badly but wins are still far-fetched. The 29-year-old has seven top-25 finishes in 10 appearances and has failed to make the cut only once, in the 2023 Masters

Thomas, who currently stands at 69th position in the FedEx Cup standings this season, has won at least one title since the 2015-16 season.

Here are the PGA Tour title wins by Justin Thomas in his career:

2015-2016: CIMB Classic

CIMB Classic 2016-2017: CIMB Classic, Dell Technologies Championship, SBS Tournament of Champions, PGA Championship, Sony Open in Hawaii

CIMB Classic, Dell Technologies Championship, SBS Tournament of Champions, PGA Championship, Sony Open in Hawaii 2017-2018: The Honda Classic, THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational

The Honda Classic, THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational 2018-2019: BMW Championship

BMW Championship 2019-2020: Sentry Tournament of Champions, THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Sentry Tournament of Champions, THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational 2020-2021: THE PLAYERS Championship

THE PLAYERS Championship 2021-2021: PGA Championship

