What is inside Michael Block’s bag at Charles Schwab Challenge? Unconventional gear setup explored

Michael Block is playing at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week, and the golfer has a range of golf equipment in his bag. He finished playing the first round at Colonial Country Club and sits in T20 with a 2-under after shooting five birdies in the first round.

To play this week, Block is carrying a TaylorMade Stealth 2 driver with a Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 5X shaft. He has a TaylorMade M5 in 3-wood and a TaylorMade M5 5-wood with a Mitsubishi Tensei CK Orange 70TX shaft.

Block shared his thoughts about the 5-wood with the PGA Tour. He said:

“Last week (at the 2025 PGA Championship) I used this thing so much it was ridiculous, I mean, into every single par 4, seriously, and even the par 3’s. This is the M5 5-wood, 19 degrees, set all the way to lower, so 17.5 degrees. This still has the old school – as you might have noticed, I’m kind of old school – this still has the old school Tensei Orange 70TX shaft in it. This has been my bread and butter for a long time as you can see.”

The golfer will also carry a 4-iron called the TaylorMade Stealth UDI, TaylorMade 2014 Tour Preferred MC iron, TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 wedge, TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 wedge, and TaylorMade Milled Grind 4 wedge. He also has an Odyssey White Hot 2-Ball putter in his bag. Block shared his thoughts about the putter and stated:

“Last but not least, the OG, old-school, Valero Texas Open Pro-Am putter…now I’m actually going to maybe hit it in the middle of the club face from now on…And then the weight, once again I have no idea how much weight this is, but I put a ton on the bottom, and a ton in the middle”

Block will play the third round on Friday and will tee off with Kevin Roy and Frankie Capan III at 2:51 pm ET.

How did Michael Block perform in the 2024 and 2025 seasons?

In 2025, Michael Block had one missed cutline at the PGA Championship after shooting 75 and 82 in the first two rounds. In 2024, he had four missed cut lines, including the American Express, the Farmers Insurance Open, the PGA Championship, and the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Here's a list of Block’s 2024 and 2025 performances so far:

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: Missed cut, 75-82, 157 (+15)

Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club: T20, 68, 68 (-2) ( ongoing)

2024 PGA TOUR Tournaments

The American Express at the Pete Dye Stadium Course: Missed cut, 72-71-67, 210 (-6)

Farmers Insurance Open at the Torrey Pines (South Course): Missed cut, 69-76, 145 (+1)

PGA Championship at the Valhalla Golf Club: Missed cut, 76-73, 149 (+7)

Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club: Missed cut, 72-74, 146 (+6)

