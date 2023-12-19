What is inside PGA Tour qualifying school winner Harrison Endycott’s bag? WITB explored

Harrison Endycott earned the PGA Tour card for the 2024 season after winning the 2023 PGA Tour Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tour. The Australian golfer finished four strokes ahead of Trace Crowe, who finished second with a score of under 11.

Endycott played with a G430 LST driver and 3-wood to register the victory in the tournament. He played with PING iblade irons and prototype PING wedges and used a PING 2021 CA 70 putter.

Here are the details of all the golf equipment Harrison Endycott used to win the 2023 PGA Tour Q-School:

Driver

Specification: G430 LST Driver 10.5 degrees

3-wood

Specification: G425 LST Fairway 3-wood

Irons

Specification: PING iBlade irons (4-PW)

Wedges

Specification: Prototype PING wedges (52 degrees S, 56 degrees S, 60 degrees S)

Putter

Specification: PING 2021 CA70 putter

Harrison Endycott's performance at the 2023 PGA Tour Q-School

Harrison Endycott had an amazing start to the 2023 PGA Tour Q-School tournament, playing a bogey-free round of 65. The Aussie started with pars on the initial two holes before adding a birdie on the third hole.

Endycott added another birdie on the seventh hole and then on the 11th. He also made an eagle in the first round to settle for a scoring deficit of five.

On the second day of the PGA Tour qualifying tournament, he began on the 10th hole and made two birdies on the front nine and one on the back. However, he suffered a bogey on the 18th hole, resulting in him scoring 2-under 68.

Harrison Endycott maintained his good form and in the third round and fired a bogey-free round of 65. He made five birdies and topped the leaderboard. He entered the final round sitting on top of the leaderboard and was fortunate to convert the lead into victory. He shot five birdies and two bogeys in the final round to score 3-under 67 and win the tournament with a total score of under 15.

Endycott finished in 129th place in the FedEx Cup standings and had a conditional right for the 2024 season. However, his victory at the PGA Tour Q-School granted him full rights for the upcoming season.

Endycott stated that he is proud of himself and is looking forward to a fresh start in 2024. Endycott said (via PGA Tour):

"I’m very proud of myself. It’s funny, when you have a bit of a tough year, and you have conditional status, you kind of look at it a little bit like a disappointing year. But now with a win, what do I look at? Is it a good year or a tough year? No, there’s lots of positives. I’m looking forward to a fresh start to the season on tour again.”

The PGA Tour has granted five tour cards to golfers who could secure the top five positions on the leaderboard of the PGA Tour Q-school following the 72 holes. Besides Endycott, Trace Crowe, Blaine Hale Jr., Raul Preda, and Hayden Springer earned PGA Tour cards for the 2024 season.