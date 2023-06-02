Create

What was inside Stephen Curry's bag at the Memorial Tournament 2023? NBA superstar’s WITB explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jun 02, 2023 19:40 GMT
Stephen Curry at the Memorial Tournament 2023 Pro-Am

NBA star Stephen Curry is not just one of the greatest 3-point shooters of all time but also a keen golf lover. It is not hidden that the Golden State Warriors' point guard often takes time out to play golf.

Curry, who has a +1.3 handicap, was teed up with Jordan Spieth at the Memorial Tournament Pro-Am this week. He has a partnership with Callaway Golf and is often seen playing with the company's clubs.

Here's a look at Stephen Curry's bag:

IRON:

Callaway Apex TCB Raw (4-PW) with Project X 6.5 shaft

WEDGE:

Callaway Jaws Raw (50-10S, [email protected], 60-08Z) with Project X 6.0 shaft

DRIVER:

Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (9°) with Fujikura Ventus TR Red 7 X shaft

3-WOOD:

Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (15° @15.2) with Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 X shaft

UTILITY:

Callaway X21 Tour (19 degrees @18.5) with Fujikura Ventus Blue Hybrid 10 X shaft

PUTTER:

Odyssey Toulon Atlanta

BALL:

Callaway Chrome Soft X

GRIPS:

Golf Pride Tour Velvet Midsize

Who played in the Memorial Tournament 2023 Pro-Am?

Stephen Curry with musician Jake Owen and Damion Lee at the Memorial Tournament Pro-Am

Here's a list of the players that competed at the Memorial Tournament Pro-Am:

  1. Scottie Scheffler
  2. Brian Niccol
  3. Scott Stallings
  4. George Still
  5. Steve Young
  6. Matt Fitzpatrick
  7. Juli Inkster
  8. Lucas Glover
  9. Kessel Stelling
  10. Lee Styslinger III
  11. Rickie Fowler
  12. Egon Durban
  13. Joel Dahmen
  14. Kelley James
  15. Ryan Smith
  16. Jordan Spieth
  17. Stephen Curry
  18. Keith Mitchell
  19. Damion Lee
  20. Jake Owen
  21. Sam Burns
  22. Nikesh Arora
  23. Christian Bezuidenhout
  24. Zak Brown
  25. Anthony Noto
  26. Jason Day
  27. Dick Barrett
  28. Luke Donald
  29. Mark Lerdal
  30. Casey Reamer
  31. Justin Thomas
  32. Luke Bryan
  33. J.J. Spaun
  34. Andre Iguodala
  35. Geoff Yang
  36. Billy Horschel
  37. Harris Barton
  38. Taylor Pendrith
  39. John Kenning
  40. Alex Smith
  41. Collin Morikawa
  42. Dell Curry
  43. Tyrrell Hatton
  44. Seth Curry
  45. Chris O’Donnell
  46. Adam Scott
  47. Josh Duhamel
  48. Luke List
  49. Charles Kelley
  50. Doug Mackenzie
  51. Brandt Snedeker
  52. Larry Fitzgerald
  53. Kevin Streelman
  54. Heidi Ueberroth
  55. Seth Waugh
  56. Viktor Hovland
  57. Peyton Manning
  58. Lucas Herbert
  59. Steve Squeri
  60. Andrew Wilson

Stephen Curry to play Capital One's The Match

Stephen Curry will represent Team NBA in the eighth edition of Capital One's The Match, which is scheduled to take place on June 29, 2023. Besides Curry, Team NBA will feature his Golden State Warriors teammate Klay Thompson. Both will compete against the NFL's Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce at Wynn Las Vegas.

The Match will feature 12 holes, and the made-for-TV event will be telecast by TNT.

Stephen Curry has experience playing in Capital One's exhibition event, as he was featured in the third edition alongside Peyton Manning in November 2020 against Charles Barkley and Phil Mickelson. Mahomes also competed in the sixth edition of the Match in June 2022.

Here's the list of past winners of Capital One's The Match:

  • Tiger vs. Phil(Nov 23, 2018): Phil Mickelson
  • Champions For Charity (May 24, 2020): Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning
  • Champions For Change (Nov 27, 2020): Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley
  • The Match IV (Jul 6, 2021): Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers
  • Bryson vs. Brooks (Nov 26, 2021): Brooks Koepka
  • Brady/Rodgers vs. Allen/Mahomes (Jun 1, 2022): Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers
  • The Match VII (Dec 10, 2022): Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas

