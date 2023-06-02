NBA star Stephen Curry is not just one of the greatest 3-point shooters of all time but also a keen golf lover. It is not hidden that the Golden State Warriors' point guard often takes time out to play golf.

Curry, who has a +1.3 handicap, was teed up with Jordan Spieth at the Memorial Tournament Pro-Am this week. He has a partnership with Callaway Golf and is often seen playing with the company's clubs.

Here's a look at Stephen Curry's bag:

IRON:

Callaway Apex TCB Raw (4-PW) with Project X 6.5 shaft

WEDGE:

Callaway Jaws Raw (50-10S, [email protected], 60-08Z) with Project X 6.0 shaft

DRIVER:

Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (9°) with Fujikura Ventus TR Red 7 X shaft

3-WOOD:

Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (15° @15.2) with Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 X shaft

UTILITY:

Callaway X21 Tour (19 degrees @18.5) with Fujikura Ventus Blue Hybrid 10 X shaft

PUTTER:

Odyssey Toulon Atlanta

BALL:

Callaway Chrome Soft X

GRIPS:

Golf Pride Tour Velvet Midsize

Who played in the Memorial Tournament 2023 Pro-Am?

Stephen Curry with musician Jake Owen and Damion Lee at the Memorial Tournament Pro-Am

Here's a list of the players that competed at the Memorial Tournament Pro-Am:

Scottie Scheffler Brian Niccol Scott Stallings George Still Steve Young Matt Fitzpatrick Juli Inkster Lucas Glover Kessel Stelling Lee Styslinger III Rickie Fowler Egon Durban Joel Dahmen Kelley James Ryan Smith Jordan Spieth Stephen Curry Keith Mitchell Damion Lee Jake Owen Sam Burns Nikesh Arora Christian Bezuidenhout Zak Brown Anthony Noto Jason Day Dick Barrett Luke Donald Mark Lerdal Casey Reamer Justin Thomas Luke Bryan J.J. Spaun Andre Iguodala Geoff Yang Billy Horschel Harris Barton Taylor Pendrith John Kenning Alex Smith Collin Morikawa Dell Curry Tyrrell Hatton Seth Curry Chris O’Donnell Adam Scott Josh Duhamel Luke List Charles Kelley Doug Mackenzie Brandt Snedeker Larry Fitzgerald Kevin Streelman Heidi Ueberroth Seth Waugh Viktor Hovland Peyton Manning Lucas Herbert Steve Squeri Andrew Wilson

Stephen Curry to play Capital One's The Match

Stephen Curry will represent Team NBA in the eighth edition of Capital One's The Match, which is scheduled to take place on June 29, 2023. Besides Curry, Team NBA will feature his Golden State Warriors teammate Klay Thompson. Both will compete against the NFL's Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce at Wynn Las Vegas.

The Match will feature 12 holes, and the made-for-TV event will be telecast by TNT.

Stephen Curry has experience playing in Capital One's exhibition event, as he was featured in the third edition alongside Peyton Manning in November 2020 against Charles Barkley and Phil Mickelson. Mahomes also competed in the sixth edition of the Match in June 2022.

Here's the list of past winners of Capital One's The Match:

Tiger vs. Phil(Nov 23, 2018) : Phil Mickelson

: Phil Mickelson Champions For Charity (May 24, 2020) : Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning

: Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning Champions For Change (Nov 27, 2020) : Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley

: Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley The Match IV (Jul 6, 2021) : Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers

: Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers Bryson vs. Brooks (Nov 26, 2021) : Brooks Koepka

: Brooks Koepka Brady/Rodgers vs. Allen/Mahomes (Jun 1, 2022) : Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers

: Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers The Match VII (Dec 10, 2022): Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas

Poll : 0 votes