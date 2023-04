What irons did Grace Kim use at the Lotte Championship? A look at the golfer’s bag

Australian rookie Grace Kim claimed the LOTTE Championship on Saturday, April 14, at Hoakalei Country Club in Hawaii, besting Yu Liu and Yu Jin Sung in a playoff. This was Kim's first LPGA Tour victory.

Here is a list of equipment King used to win the title at Hoakalei Country Club:

DRIVER:

Srixon ZX7 MkII with 9.5° loft.

WOOD:

Srixon ZX MkII with 15° loft, with Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei AV Orange shaft.

IRONS:

Srixon ZX5 MkII (5-iron) with Aerotech Steelfiber shafts

Srixon ZX7 MkII (6-iron to pitching wedge), with Aerotech Steelfiber shafts

HYBRIDS:

Srixon ZX MkII (3 &4) with 19° & 22° lofts, with Project X HZRDUS Smoke shafts

WEDGES:

Cleveland RTX 6 ZipCore Black Satin (50°-10° MID, 54°-10° MID & 58°-06° LOW), with Nippon N.S. Pro shafts.

PUTTER: Odyssey Toulon Garage Series Chicago

BALL: Srixon Z-Star.

Grace Kim's career profile

Grace Kim during the final day of the 2021 Australian PGA Championship

Born in Sydney, Australia on January 9, 2004, Grace Kim discovered her love for golf at the age of eight and swiftly developed a passion for the game.

Kim was quite successful in her amateur career. Her most significant win came at the 2019 Australian Girls' Junior Championship. She finished as the runner-up in the 2021 Australian Women's Amateurr-up.

In the same year, she played the Australian Ladies Classic, where she ended up at T-11. She turned professional in March 2021.

2023 Lotte Championship Leaderboard

Yu Jin Sung finished runner-up at the 2023 LOTTE Championship alongside Yu Liu

Here's the leaderboard for the 2023 Lotte Championship:

1 Grace Kim: -12

T2. Yu Jin Sung: -12

T2. Yu Liu: -12

T4. Linnea Strom: -11

T4. Peiyun Chien: -11

T6. Georgia Hall: -9

T6. Lauren Hartlage: -9

T6. Natthakritta Vongtaveelap: -9

T9. Siyun Liu: -8

T9. Youmin Hwang: -8

T11. Brooke M. Henderson: -7

T11. Caroline Inglis: -7

T13. Celine Boutier: -6

T13. Esther Henseleit: -6

T13. Hye-Jin Choi: -6

T16. Nasa Hataoka: -5

T16. Perrine Delacour: -5

18 Celine Borge: -4

T19. Amanda Doherty: -3

T19. Emma Talley: -3

T19. Gabriella Then: -3

T19. Karis Davidson: -3

T23. Ayaka Furue: -2

T23. Bailey Tardy: -2

T23. Charlotte Thomas: -2

T23. Dewi Weber: -2

T23. Erika Hara: -2

T23. Frida Kinhult: -2

T23. Lucy Li: -2

T23. Stacy Lewis: -2

T31. Aline Krauter: -1

T31. Arpichaya Yubol: -1

T31. Christina Kim: -1

T31. Dana Fall: -1

T31. Jing Yan: -1

T31. Mi Hyang Lee: -1

T31. Stephanie Meadow: -1

T38. Brittany Altomare: E

T38. Lauren Stephenson: E

T38. Maria Torres: E

T38. Marina Alex: E

T38. Polly Mack: E

T38. Ryann O'Toole: E

T38. Sarah Kemp: E

T38. Stephanie Kyriacou: E

T38. Xiaowen Yin: E

T38. Yuna Nishimura: E

T48 Gina Kim: +1

T48 Pauline Roussin: +1

T48 Sarah Schmelzel: +1

T48. Hyo Joo Kim: +1

T48. Jennifer Song: +1

T48. Magdalena Simmermacher: +1

T48. Pavarisa Yoktuan: +1

T48. Soo Bin Joo: +1

T48. Valery Plata: +1

T57. Emily Kristine Pedersen: +2

T57. Hinako Shibuno: +2

T57. Ilhee Lee: +2

T57. Pernilla Lindberg: +2

