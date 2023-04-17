 What irons did Matt Fitzpatrick use at 2023 RBC Heritage? Have a look inside the winner’s bag

Matt Fitzpatrick won the 2023 RBC Heritage by beating the defending champion Jordan Spieth in a playoff at Harbour Town Golf Links. This was his second victory on the PGA Tour.

Here is a list of equipment Fitzpatrick used to win the title at Harbour Town Golf Links:

DRIVER

Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees) with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 65 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS:

Ping G425 Max (17.5 degrees) with Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Orange TX shaft

G410 (20.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK 80 TX shaft

IRONS:

Ping i210 (4), S55 (5-PW), with True Temper CFS shafts

WEDGES:

Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (52, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300 shafts

PUTTER:

Bettinardi DASS BB1 Flow Tour Dept

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

"I feel like it's a great event" - Matt Fitzpatrick hopes that RBC Heritage remains designated event next year as well

Fitzpatrick poses with the RBC Heritage event trophy

Matt Fitzpatrick has some good childhood memories of South Carolina Lowcountry as his family used to come here for vacation pretty often and since then, he has dreamed of winning at the Harbour Town Golf Links.

After winning the 2023 RBC Heritage event, Fitzpatrick answered reporters' question of whether he would like it to remain an elevated event next year as well. The 28-year-old Englishman said he hoped so given the course was a different challenge compared to the usual courses they play mostly.

He said:

"I feel like it's a great event. You've seen the crowds out there this week. I feel like they've been really good. I feel like ticket sales probably are also really good. It's a great town to have a golf tournament. The golf course is fantastic. It really is a true test, and it's different to what we play week in and week out."

He added that the fact that Jon Rahm featured here a week after winning The Masters was a testament to the tournament and he hoped that it would be an elevated event in 2024.

The RBC Heritage event took place just a week after the 2023 Masters and Rahm was the first Masters winner since 2015 champion Jordan Spieth to participate in the event.

Fitzpatrick stated that although it can be tough for some players to play here right after The Masters week, he feels it's not much of a problem for him as he loves playing here.

"I think it's a great time in the year to have it [RBC Heritage] here weather-wise, golf course condition-wise. I have to admit previously, I feel like it's been a heavier toll on me than it has this week. I'm not really sure why that is.

"I think sometimes it can be tough, particularly if you really had a grind, if you had a good result. I think it can be difficult to get yourself up for it. But for me, it is a little bit different. It's a week that I enjoy."

