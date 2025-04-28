  • home icon
What is Joaquin Niemann's World Ranking? Latest US Open qualifier's position explored

By Suchita Chakraborty
Modified Apr 28, 2025 11:30 GMT
PGA: Masters Tournament - Practice Round - Source: Imagn
Joaquin Niemann - Source: Imagn

Joaquin Niemann's world ranking is 82nd, and he recently qualified for the US Open. He never won a Major, and thus he couldn't get US Open qualifying through a Major victory. He could only be eligible for the Majors by performing well in the LIV league.

Niemann did that by winning the LIV Golf Mexico City, which contributed to three LIV triumphs in the 2025 season. Thus, he qualified for the US Open by being one of the top three on the LIV Golf list with 124.66 points. The USGA created the LIV exemption for the golfers within the top three of the LIV standings and not otherwise exempt.

Niemann won the LIV Golf Mexico City with 16 under, shooting 68 in the first round with five birdies and an eagle. He fired 64 in the second round with two birdies on the front nine and four birdies and an eagle on the back nine. The last round saw 65 with seven birdies.

Before the Mexico City event, Joaquin Niemann emerged victorious at the LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club with a score of 17 under in total. He also triumphed at the LIV Golf Adelaide with 13 under.

Joaquin Niemann on the pressure after locking up for the US Open

Joaquin Niemann joined a press conference at the Club de Golf, where he was asked about his upcoming plans for the US Open, or if there was added pressure after qualifying for the PGA Tour major. In response, he said (via ASAP Sports):

“Yeah, it's nice. I feel like I wanted to be there, so yeah, it's great to keep doing what I'm doing, hitting the ball great, making putts, and yeah, hopefully keep it rolling. It's pretty hard to make it more special than this moment right now."
"I mean, this place is amazing. It was a good battle with Bryson [DeChambeau], with Cam [Cameron Smith], so I'm happy to be in this position right now,” Joaquin Niemann added.
Niemann continued about his triumph at the LIV Golf Mexico City. His words were (via Golf.com):

“Today was a really exciting Sunday for me to be out there with them in the last group, especially in Mexico, and I kind of felt like I was fitting in pretty well with the crowd. They were giving me a lot of energy at the beginning of the round, pulling for me, and I was able to play well, make a few great bunker shots, something that I’ve been working on a lot lately, and I feel like that short game is kind of coming up and helping me have those better rounds.”

Niemann’s next LIV Golf venture will be in South Korea from May 2 to 4.

Edited by Aayush Kapoor
