What was Joe Highsmith's key to winning the 2025 Cognizant Classic? A look at the tournament stats

Joe Highsmith is the 2025 Cognizant Classic champion. The World No. 170 golfer picked up his maiden title on the PGA Tour by carding in rounds of 65, 72, 64, and 64 to total 19 under par for the week.

The 24-year-old led the 2025 Cognizant Classic field in total strokes gained. He saved a whopping 12.516 strokes at the PGA National's Champion Course, which is regarded as one of the most challenging courses in the world. This stat is a testament to Joe Highsmith's exceptional shot planning and course management skills.

Joe Highsmith drove the ball an average of 305.90 yards to rank 25th in the field, while his longest drive was 345 yards. Having hit 36 out of 56 fairways, the American golfer had an accuracy of 64.39 percent off the tee.

The PGA Tour winner's putting amazed the golf world. This week, Joe Highsmith demonstrated remarkable green-reading skills. With great putting mechanisms in place, Highsmith gained 5.953 strokes in putting while averaging 1.61 putts per green in regulation hits. He ranked 7th and 3rd in the field, respectively, for both stats.

Here's a look at Joe Highsmith's winning stats for the 2025 Cognizant Classic (via PGA Tour):

Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

Stat: + 2.895

Ranking: 11

Strokes Gained: Approach to Green

Stat: + 2.731

Ranking: 23

Strokes Gained: Around the Green

Stat: + 0.937

Ranking: 28

Strokes Gained: Putting

Stat: + 5.953

Ranking: 7

Strokes Gained: Total

Stat: + 12.516

Ranking: 1

Driving Accuracy

Stat: 64.29 percent (36/56)

Ranking: T14

Average Driving Distance

Stat: 305.90 yards

Ranking: 25

Longest Drive

Stat: 345 yards

Ranking: T21

Greens in Regulation

Stat: 77.78 percent (56/72)

Ranking: T10

Sand Saves

Stat: 75 percent (6/8)

Ranking: T16

Scrambling

Stat: 68.75 percent (11/16)

Ranking: 21

Putts per Green in Regulation

Stat: 1.61 putts

Ranking: T3

Total Feet of Putts Made

Stat: 99 feet

Ranking: 5

Eagles

Stat: 1

Ranking: T5

Birdies

Stat: 25

Ranking: 2

Pars

Stat: 40

Ranking: T58

Bogeys

Stat: 4

Ranking: T6

Double Bogeys

Stat: 2

Ranking: T53

In addition to earning his first title on the PGA Tour this week, Joe Highsmith earned $1.656 million and 500 FedEx Cup points for his performance in Florida.

Joe Highsmith's 2025 Cognizant Classic Scorecards

Here's a look at Joe Highsmith's winning scores at the 2025 Cognizant Classic (via PGA Tour):

Round 1 (6 under par - 65 )

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 5) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 3) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 5) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 5

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 3) - 2

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 2

Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

Round 2 (1 over par - 72)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 5) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 3) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 6

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 6

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 5) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 3

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 5

Hole 15 (par 3) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

Round 3 (7 under par - 64)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 5) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 3) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 2

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 5) - 3

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 3) - 2

Hole 16 (par 4) - 5

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

Round 4 (7 under par - 64)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 5) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 3

Hole 5 (par 3) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 5) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 2

Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

