What is the John Deere Classic ‘Trophy House’? All you need to know about Denny McCarthy, J.T. Poston and friends’ tradition

The John Deere Classic Trophy House, a rented property in the Quad Cities, has produced two back-to-back tournament winners and was eventually named so. It is a beautiful house where Denny McCarthy and J.T. Poston stay with their friends this year.

The property was previously rented by Poston, who surprisingly went on to win the John Deere Classic in 2022. Last year's champion, Sepp Straka, also stayed at the venue and won the event.

This year, the property, now affectionately called the Trophy House, has garnered a larger crew of players, including J.T. Poston, Denny McCarthy, Ben Kohles, Patton Kizzire, Greyson Sigg, and Davis Thompson.

Denny McCarthy enjoys the boys' company in the house and opened up about it while talking to the media. He said (via PGA Tour):

Trending

"It can be a battle, especially when things aren’t going great on the golf course. It’s nice to have guys in the house to come back to and talk with and hang out. Whether you shoot 65 or 75, it doesn’t matter. My mind has been at ease, and this has factored into that for sure."

Defending champion Sepp Straka did not take a room at the property this week. However, he looks forward to the game and believes "it's not somebody from the house that wins" this year. He said (via PGA Tour):

"I'm not actually staying there this year, unfortunately. My family is coming into town tomorrow. But until they come into town, I've been hanging out over there with the guys and playing some cards. Yeah, I guess Davis snuck into my room. Maybe it can work well for him. Yeah, hopefully the mode changes a little bit this year and it's not somebody from that house that wins.”

Interestingly, the friends have a tradition that if any of them wins the event, he has to pay for the property. The 2024 John Deere Classic will start with its inaugural round on Thursday, July 4. It will be interesting to see if someone from the Trophy House wins this year or if it will be someone from outside.

Denny McCarthy and J.T. Poston's odds to win the John Deere Classic 2024

Denny McCarthy and J.T. Poston have a strong chance to win the 2024 John Deere Classic this week. According to CBS Sports, McCarthy has odds of 18-1 to win the tournament, while Poston has odds of 28-1. Davis Thompson, who is also staying with them at the Trophy House, has odds of 22-1.

Sepp Straka is one of the experts' bets for the week with odds of 15-1, while Sungjae Im has odds of 14-1. Aaron Rai is another favorite for the week.

Here are the odds for the 2024 John Deere Classic (via CBS Sports):

Sungjae Im 14-1

Sepp Straka 15-1

Aaron Rai 16-1

Denny McCarthy 18-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Davis Thompson 22-1

J.T. Poston 28-1

Maverick McNealy 28-1

Nick Dunlap 28-1

Keith Mitchell 30-1

Jason Day 33-1

Kevin Yu 35-1

Sam Stevens 40-1

Beau Hossler 40-1

Adam Svensson 40-1

Eric Cole 45-1

Luke Clanton 45-1

Lucas Glover 50-1

Patrick Rodgers 60-1

Seamus Power 60-1

The tournament will begin with its inaugural round on Thursday, July 4, and will conclude on Sunday, July 7, at TPC Deere Run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback