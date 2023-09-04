What is Justin Rose’s Ryder Cup record? Exploring his past performances and more

Justin Rose is a legendary golfer who has been a major championship winner in his longstanding career. The 43-year-old is one of the best English golfers of all time and has been selected for his record sixth Ryder Cip as a wild-card entry. Captain Luke Donald suprised everyone when he announced his wild-card picks, including Rose and three other rookies.

Rose will provide the much-needed experience to a young team Europe. He has produced a decent record in the tournament after playing in five editions. However, his most memorable was in 2012 at the Medinah Country Club in Illinois.

In the singles match on the final day, Rose faced prominent golfer Phil Mickelson and made a series of clutch putts, including a crucial birdie putt on the 17th hole, to secure a point for Team Europe. This match played a pivotal role in the "Miracle at Medinah," where Team Europe overcame a significant deficit to win the Ryder Cup.

Following that, he was also selected for the 2014 Cup team where team Europe, once again, dealt defeat to team USA. The same happened in 2018 where Justin Rose's performance helped team Europe get consecutive victories against team USA.

However, the former US Open winner wasn't selected in 2021 resulting in a loss for team Europe. This year, Rose is back with lots of expectations as team Europe tries to take back the crown from team USA.

Justin Rose gets selected for the Ryder Cup following an impeccable season

After failing to secure qualification for the 2021 Ryder Cup, Justin Rose is back on the big stage following an exceptional season in the 2022-23 PGA Tour. Rose had a consistent campaign this year highlighted by a win for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the PGA Tour.

He also climbed in the top 10 of world rankings and finished in the top 20 for both the Masters Championship and the US PGA Championship. The 43-year-old also managed to get a strong T6 finish at the Players Championship while reserving a top 50 finish in the OWGR rankings.

This string of consistent performances marked Justin Rose's return to the Ryder Cup. The English professional golfer will undoubtedly play a major part for team Europe in the upcoming tournament.

