What is Justin Thomas’ world ranking ahead of the 2025 Zurich Classic?'

Heading into the Zurich Classic, Justin Thomas is figuratively on top of the world. The golfer is coming off a clutch victory that required a playoff, one that ended a nearly three-year losing streak.

The American is not literally on top of the golf world, though. That's still Scottie Scheffler, who maintains a firm grip in the World No.1 rank by OWGR despite not winning in 2025. So, where does Thomas fall?

Winning an event always sends golfers catapulting up the leaderboard. It's the most points they can earn, so Thomas' RBC Heritage victory was impactful. It sent him all the way to World No. 6.

Last week, he was ranked eighth, so it wasn't a monumental shift for someone already ranked pretty high. It is, however, part of an overall trend. Thomas finished 19th at the end of last season, a disappointing mark for a disappointing season.

This year, he's been significantly better, and that includes his playoff win over Andrew Novak. He's steadily climbed, and he's at the highest mark of the year so far.

Thomas is not in the field for the Zurich Classic like Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, and others, so he won't be able to move up the OWGR list. He might, depending on how some others do, move down. However, most of the players ranked in his vicinity are also not playing, so they won't suffer a drop or a rise this weekend.

Justin Thomas opens up on hard-fought victory

Justin Thomas hadn't won a tournament since the 2022 PGA Championship. It had been nearly three full years without a single win in any event. He'd come close but fell short every time until last Sunday.

Justin Thomas broke a long losing streak (Image via Imagn)

The golfer admitted he'd forgotten how much he enjoyed winning. Via The US Sun, he added emotionally:

"Winning is hard. It's really, really hard. I’ve worked my butt off and stayed patient, stayed positive. I got a great wife, great team and now a great daughter."

Speaking of that daughter, Thomas believes that that part of his life, his wife and family, should stay private. It's for that reason that he wants them kept entirely out of any Full Swing coverage.

He said:

"As somebody who is on it, I want to keep my personal life and my wife and family out of it. Obviously it’s their show, so they would rightfully love to film us. They would do anything I would allow, but for us personally I am like, ‘Hey guys, my wife does not need to sit down and do an interview. She does not want to. We want to keep this part of our life separate.'"

Justin Thomas acknowledged that it helped him get a lot of fans, but the benefits don't outweigh the risks for his family.

