“What a legend” “He deserved an invite” – Fans react to reports of Louis Oosthuizen declining invite to the PGA Championship

South African golf veteran Louis Oosthuizen has reportedly turned down the invitation to the PGA Championship 2024 due to personal commitments, leaving the golf fraternity surprised.

Oosthuizen was last seen at LIV Golf Singapore, where he finished T22. He has been part of the PGA Championship thirteen times and has a couple of runner-up finishes at the event. However, he wasn't part of the playing field last year and will remain out of action this time too.

Veteran golf journalist Doug Ferguson reported that contrary to the initial reports, Louis Oosthuizen was offered a PGA Championship invitation. However, he declined it, citing undisclosed personal commitments. This is the second straight major he has not been a part of after the Masters.

Fans online had mixed reactions to Louis Oosthuizen turning down the invitation to the Valhalla Golf Club. While many questioned his priorities, a few came in for his support too. Here's a look at some reactions:

"Lmaooo what a legend," one fan wrote.

"He deserved an invite. So fair enough," another user wrote.

"I thought he didn’t get an invite," this fan commented.

"So golf isn’t even a priority for him." one fan questioned. "Not even a major?!?! He makes “plans” instead prepping for a major championship? LIV really has their players locked in."

"Declined wow," this user reacted. "Yeah his values towards the majors is definitely changing as well. Best example, Talor Gooch lol. But yeah it’s interesting how LIV players are creating a dissonance/disinterest towards major championships when the PGA Tour and OWGR repel them in ways."

"Well that's final, the pga championship did right by all measures. Kudos to them," one user posted.

When did Louis Oosthuizen last compete at the PGA Championship?

Louis Oosthuizen was last seen at the PGA Championship in 2022, where he tied for 60th. Over the four days, he carded 73, 71, 73, and 72 to aggregate at 9-over, finishing 14 strokes behind the winner, Justin Thomas.

Overall, Louis Oosthuizen has made 13 starts at the PGA Championship and has made the cut 10 times, including two top tens. Notably, both top-ten finishes were also runner-up finishes. His first runner-up finish came in 2017 when he aggregated at 6-under, finishing two strokes behind Thomas. Four years later, he once again came close to the title but fell two strokes behind Phil Mickelson.

The 41-year-old South African has had multiple runner-up finishes in all four major tours, but his lone win came at the Open Championship in 2010.