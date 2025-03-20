What was LIV Golf's viewership during the 2025 Singapore Championship?

LIV Golf Singapore struggled to capture ratings last weekend in the United States, especially when compared to The Players Championship. On Fox Sports 1, the final round averaged 34,000 views.

The final round saw Joaquin Niemann run away with the event, winning by five shots over runner-up Brooks Koepka. The tournament was Niemann's second LIV Golf win of the year, with his first coming a month earlier in Australia at LIV Golf Adelaide 2025.

The tournament over the weekend in Singapore was on in the early hours of the morning on the east coast of the United States and the late hours of the night on the west coast.

When compared to the viewership at The Players Championship over the weekend, LIV Golf Singapore was dwarfed in the United States. According to Josh Carpenter of the Sports Business Journal on X, the final round at TPC Sawgrass averaged 3.6 million viewers on its NBC broadcast.

It's worth noting that the final round of LIV Golf Singapore was also up against the F1 Australia Grand Prix on ESPN, which was the opening F1 race of the season. According to Austin Karp of the Sports Business Journal on X, the F1 Australian Grand Prix averaged 1.1 million viewers.

LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil shared his thoughts on tour's TV ratings

Bryson DeChambeau at LIV Golf Singapore 2025 (via Getty)

LIV Golf has struggled when it comes to capturing a large television audience since its inception, despite having some of the biggest names in the sport.

Even when the tour's events have taken place in the United States, it has still struggled to garner American viewers. LIV Golf played its season finale in Chicago in September of 2024 and the final round of that tournament struggled to attract viewers as well.

Jon Rahm won LIV Golf Chicago last September, but only an average of 89,000 poeple watched the final round on CW. LIV Golf Chicago was out drawn that weekend significantly by the Solheim Cup, which is essentially the women's Ryder Cup. The final round of the Solheim Cup, which was the same day as the final round of LIV Golf Chicago, averaged 657,000 viewers.

Jon Rahm after winning LIV Golf Chicago 2024 (via Getty)

LIV Golf's new CEO Scott O'Neil appeared to brush off the ratings while speaking to the media in Singapore. Viral golf commentator on X, Flushing It, posted the quotes from O'Neil about LIV Golf's ratings.

“We are different though. We’re a global sports league... So our first 4 events we were in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, then we went over to Adelaide, Australia, then Hong Kong and now we’re in Singapore. So for those of you who’ve spent time in New York, you might know that some of our events are played at 3 in the morning. And so it might not register on traditional rating scales as you might register a US sports league. And we’re quite ok with that."

LIV Golf's next event is in Miami at Trump Doral and will take place in the first week of April.

