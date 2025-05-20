"What a loser" "Major asterisk" – Fans troll Talor Gooch for missing US Open qualifying spot

Fans on social media have reacted to Talor Gooch's missed opportunity to qualify for the US Open 2025. The LIV golfers struggled to qualify for the majors as they did not receive the ranking points and are banned from playing on the PGA Tour.

Ad

Gooch failed to earn the spot by playing in the qualifying round. NUCLR Golf shared the news on its X account, writing:

"This year’s U.S. Open will have an asterisk beside it as LIV Golf star Talor Gooch will not be in the field after walking off the course with 3 holes to play at final qualifying. He DNF."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans jumped into the comment section to react to it. Some called it an "asterisk," while others called him a loser.

"Major asterisk," a fan said.

"What a loser!" another fan said.

"What asterisk? He didn’t qualify," one more fan added.

Here are more fans reactions:

"Best iron player in the world walks off the course? Say it ain’t so," one fan said.

Ad

"Meet asterisk man," another fan said.

"Failed to qualify, eh?! Greatest iron player in the world? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣" one more fan wrote.

A look into Talor Gooch's performance in 2025

Gooch has been having a decent time playing on the LIV Golf in 2025. In the season-opening event held in Riyadh, he placed the three rounds of even par, -1, and -1 and settled in T44 place.

Ad

He then settled in T51 position in the Adelaide event, followed by 49th place at the Hong Kong event. In his last outing at the Korea event, Gooch finished in solo third place.

Here are the results of the tournaments Talor Gooch played on LIV Golf in 2025:

Riyadh

Result: T44

R1: E, R2: -1, R3: -1

Adelaide

Result: T51

R1: +4, R2: +2, R3: +4

Hong Kong

Result: 49

R1: E, R2: E, R3: -1

Ad

Singapore

Result: T29

R1: -1, R2: +3, R3: -3

Miami

Result: T12

R1: +4, R2: +1, R3: -3

Mexico City

Result: T13

R1: -2, R2: -3, R3: -1

Korea

Result: 3

R1: -7, R2: -1, R3: -6

Notably, Talor Gooch previously played at the US Open in 2022. However, he missed the cut in the tournament. His last outing at the Majors was at the PGA Championship in 2024, where he played four rounds of 71, 70, 70, and 69 to settle in T60 place.

Gooch made his Major debut in 2017 when he competed at the US Open, finishing in 66th place. Over the years, he has played in the US Open only twice. His best finish at a Major came at the 2022 Masters, where he recorded a T14 finish.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More