What is the lowest score in The Open Championship? Exploring the record

The 2023 Open Championship is scheduled to be held between July 20-23 at the Royal Liverpool Golf Course in England. It will be the fourth and final of the 2023 season. The field of 156 players will be the best golfers in the world, including the top 10 OWGR-ranked players.

Since Brooks Koepka in 2018, no other player has won two majors in one season. This year, Wyndham Clark, Brooks Koepka, and Jon Rahm will be looking to break that streak. However, the Open is not an easy major to play and has its own set of challenges.

In 2016 Henrik Stenson earned the only major victory of his career, and in doing so also set the lowest recorded winning total on the major. In competition with Phil Mickelson, Stenson played some of the best golf of his career to record a final score of 264, making it the lowest-ever recorded total at the Open Championship.

Henrik Stenson wins The Open with a score of -20. The lowest score ever at #TheOpen

Playing at the Royal Troon Golf Club, Stenson shot a 68-65-68-63 to finish with an impressive -20 for the championship. Ultimately, Stenson beat Mickelson by three strokes to take the Open title. Collin Morikawa sits second on the list, shooting a 265 total at the 2021 Open.

Lowest under-par record at the Open Championship

Henrik Stenson's record at the Open Championship was broken at a course with a par of 71, where he shot a -20. Similarly, Cameron Smith also shot a -20 last year at the 150th Open at the iconic Old Course in St. Andrews.

However, since the par for the Old Course is 72 for 18 holes, meaning he shot a total of 268, which puts him in tied for fourth place on the all-time list. Regardless, Cameron Smith's performance at last year's Open was absolutely remarkable, as the young golfer held off several veterans to take a clear shot at the title.

Branden Grace holds the record for the lowest-ever round shot at the Open. During the 2017 Open Championship, he tied for sixth but left his name in the history books after shooting an impressive 62 during the third round

