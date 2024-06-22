Scottie Scheffler is playing in the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Scheffler finished the second round tied for second place, and as is the case always, the quality of his swing has impressed fans and pundits alike.

Golf Digest's renowned analyst, Luke Kerr Dineen, shared his impressions of Scheffler's swing, highlighting the way Scheffler works on the basic elements of his technique.

Luke Kerr Dineen's analysis was posted by Golf Digest's X (formerly Twitter) account. This was part of what the analyst had to say about Scheffler's swing.

"Basically what Scottie [Scheffler] is doing here is carefully checking where each of his fingers and his hands go on the grip itself... He works on his golf swing, sure, but he really focuses on making sure that his basics land in the same spot every single time."

He added:

"One of the ways he does this is by using this molded grip. It has little places for your fingers so he just make sure that he gets his hands on each of those slots and it gives him the a sense of clubface awareness." [0.14 - 0.23, 0.56 - 1.28]

Luke Kerr Dineen has had a career of more than 10 years as a golf journalist and analyst. He has worked for several of the industry's top media outlets.

A look at Scottie Scheffler's performance at the Travelers Championship and more

Scottie Scheffler began the third round of the Travelers Championship with a score of 11 under, tied for second with three other players and two strokes behind leader Tom Kim.

Scottie Scheffler played the first round with one eagle, four birdies and one bogey for a score of 5 under. During the second round, his bogey production rose to seven, with a bogey on hole 4. Scheffler has not started his performance during the so-called "Moving Day", as his tee time is at 1:50 pm (Eastern Time). He will play in a group with Akshay Bhatia.

Scheffler leads the field in greens in regulations, as he has reached 34 of the 36 he has played (94.44%). In addition, he is among the tournament leaders in strokes gained off the tee (2,357), approaching the green (1,752), putting (2,742) and total (7,571).

The second round of the Travelers Championship began with Tom Kim in the lead with a score of 13 under. However, Cameron Young played a round of 11 under 59 to tie Kim for first place, although the Korean has not started his Round 3 performance. Young's round included two eagles and seven birdies, with no bogeys. However, this exceptional performance by Young could not break the course record (58) held by Jim Furyk in 2016.