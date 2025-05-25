What is Matthias Schmid’s ethnicity? All you need to know about the Charles Schwab Challenge superstar’s background

Matthias Schmid, who is currently playing at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, is of German ethnicity. He was born on November 18, 1997, in Germany and has proudly represented his country throughout his amateur and professional golf career.

Schmid grew up in a golf family. His father worked as a club professional just north of Munich and has even caddied for him at big events like the 2021 U.S. Open. In 2017, Schmid moved to the United States to attend the University of Louisville. There, he became one of the top collegiate golfers, finishing the 2019-20 season with a 69.91 scoring average, the second-best in the school’s history.

As an amateur, he had plenty of success. Schmid won the European Amateur Championship in both 2019 and 2020, becoming the first player to defend the title since 2014. He also won the Bavarian Men’s Championship in 2017.

Matthias Schmid at the Wyndham Championship - Round Two - Source: Getty

In 2021, Schmid shot a 65 at The Open, tying the record for the joint-lowest round ever by an amateur. He also posted a top-15 finish at the BMW International Open on the European Tour.

Schmid turned professional in July 2021 and quickly earned full status on the DP World Tour after just seven starts. He also became the third German in history to secure playing rights on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour in his rookie season and kept it going in his second year.

How has Matthias Schmid performed so far in the 2025 season?

Matthias Schmid is currently ranked 125th in the Official World Golf Ranking and is still chasing his first PGA Tour win. So far in 2025, he has played in 14 events and earned three top-10 finishes.

He started the season at the Sony Open in Hawaii but missed the cut. The same happened at the American Express the following week.

Schmid tied for 25th place at the Farmers Insurance Open. He then missed the cut at both the WM Phoenix Open and the Mexico Open at Vidanta World. Schmid bounced back at the Cognizant Classic, finishing tied for 18th. He improved further with a tied sixth-place finish at the Puerto Rico Open but missed the cut again at the Players Championship.

At the Valspar Championship, he tied for 28th. He then missed cuts at the Texas Children’s Houston Open and the Valero Texas Open.

Schmid tied for ninth at the Corales Puntacana Championship but missed the cut at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Most recently, he played at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

Now, in his 15th start of the season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Schmid is playing well. After round 3, he sits solo second, just behind leader Ben Griffin.

