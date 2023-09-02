"What a messed up story" - Fans react to cheating scandal involving Gabby Lemieux at LPGA Q-school

Epson Tour professional Gabby Lemieux was disqualified from the LPGA Q School after she called out another player for cheating and accidentally signed the wrong scorecard.

Currently, Stage 1 of the LPGA Q School is taking place in California. According to Lemieux, it all began when she and her caddie caught a fellow player incorrectly marking and replacing the ball on the green.

Lemieux posted on Instagram:

"While in the scoring area we hashed it out to figure out what we needed to do. In the process of doing so, I signed a wrong score card. The lady repeated 75 back to be and I acknowledged that it was right. A score on hole 15 was wrong. I bogied the hole instead of paring."

"I was sitting in the car when I noticed they had me for a 74. I marched back in there to make sure that the score wasn't just wrong online. Unfortunately I did sign a wrong scorecard and I am DQ from Stage 1. I did my part to save the field from a cheater."

She explained that she was so consumed by her fellow player's actions that she didn't notice she had signed the wrong scorecard. As soon as she realized her mistake, she called herself out.

"We need more honest people and better professionals to hold themselves to higher standards so we don't have to worry about this. Protecting the field cost me my own way. Sometimes that is just how it goes," she concluded.

How has Gabby Lemieux performed on the Epson Tour?

Gabby Lemieux has been playing on the Epson Tour since 2018, but she has yet to register a win. She has made three top-10 finishes, and her best result came at the 2022 Four Winds Invitational, where she was joint runner-up.

This year, she has made just two cuts in 17 appearances, and her best result was a T35 finish at the Casino Del Sol Golf Classic in March.