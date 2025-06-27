What is Min Woo Lee's OWGR? Exploring the golfer’s world ranking

Min Woo Lee has looked in decent form in the 2025 season. Despite missing cuts in key events such as the PGA Championship and the US Open, he has put together some impressive performances. Lee also won his first PGA title in March 2025, the Texas Children's Houston Open. But, after all of that, where does he currently stand in the official world golf rankings?

As of June 27, 2025, Min Woo Lee is ranked 38th in the official world golf rankings. He has kept his rating in the top 50, qualifying him for any major championship or PGA Tour signature event with a small field. Lee's rankings have dipped slightly as a result of his missed cut performances in the second and third golf majors of the season.

Min Woo Lee set a career high of 22nd after clinching his maiden PGA Tour event. He performed admirably at the Texas Children's Houston Open, finishing with a total score of 260, 20 strokes below par. This tournament had a very competitive field, including golfers like Rory McIlroy.

Memorial Park Golf Course favored golfers a lot, and subpar rounds were typical. This makes Lee's victory particularly more significant given how difficult the tournament was. He was awarded a total of $1,710,000 for winning the entire event.

How much has Min Woo Lee earned from golf in 2025?

Min Woo Lee's 2025 season has been quite consistent. Despite occasional off-tournaments, he has consistently finished among the top 20 in PGA and DP World Tour events. Talking about the money earned, Lee has made a total of $2,896,086 this season.

Here's an overview of his earnings and achievements this season:

Jan 30–Feb 2: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Pebble Beach Golf Links) – T17 – $272,000

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Pebble Beach Golf Links) – T17 – Feb 6–9: WM Phoenix Open (TPC Scottsdale – Stadium Course) – T12 – $195,500

WM Phoenix Open (TPC Scottsdale – Stadium Course) – T12 – Feb 13–16: The Genesis Invitational (Torrey Pines – South Course) – 48th – $56,000

The Genesis Invitational (Torrey Pines – South Course) – 48th – Feb 27–Mar 2: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (PGA National – The Champion) – T11 – $184,986

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (PGA National – The Champion) – T11 – Mar 6–9: Arnold Palmer Invitational (Bay Hill Club & Lodge) – Missed Cut – $0

Arnold Palmer Invitational (Bay Hill Club & Lodge) – Missed Cut – Mar 13–17: THE PLAYERS Championship (TPC Sawgrass – Stadium Course) – T20 – $240,250

THE PLAYERS Championship (TPC Sawgrass – Stadium Course) – T20 – Mar 27–30: Texas Children's Houston Open (Memorial Park Golf Course) – 1st – $1,710,000

Texas Children's Houston Open (Memorial Park Golf Course) – 1st – Apr 10–13: Masters Tournament (Augusta National Golf Club) – 49th – $54,600

Masters Tournament (Augusta National Golf Club) – 49th – Apr 17–20: RBC Heritage (Harbour Town Golf Links) – T61 – $41,500

RBC Heritage (Harbour Town Golf Links) – T61 – May 8–11: Truist Championship (Philadelphia Cricket Club – Wissahickon Course) – T51 – $47,000

Truist Championship (Philadelphia Cricket Club – Wissahickon Course) – T51 – May 15–18: PGA Championship (Quail Hollow Club) – Missed Cut – $0

PGA Championship (Quail Hollow Club) – Missed Cut – May 29–Jun 1: the Memorial Tournament (Muirfield Village Golf Club) – T49 – $53,000

the Memorial Tournament (Muirfield Village Golf Club) – T49 – Jun 12–15: U.S. Open (Oakmont Country Club) – Missed Cut – $0

U.S. Open (Oakmont Country Club) – Missed Cut – Jun 19–22: Travelers Championship (TPC River Highlands) – T63 – $41,250

Travelers Championship (TPC River Highlands) – T63 – Jun 26–29: Rocket Classic (Detroit Golf Club) – T11 – -- (Still going)

