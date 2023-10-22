What is Minjee Lee’s ethnicity? All you need to know 

Minjee Lee is an Australian professional golfer who has been making waves on the LPGA Tour since turning professional. The 27-year-old has represented Australia in various golf championships.

Lee is of Korean ethnicity because her parents were of Korean descent. Soonam and Clara Lee, Lee's parents, were both born in Korea and immigrated to Australia in the early 1990s. Despite her Korean ancestry, she was born and raised in Australia and holds Australian citizenship.

Lee's achievements on the golf course have made her one of Australia's top golfing talents, and she has represented her country in international competitions, including team events like the UL International Crown, where she has competed alongside other top Australian golfers.

Her success and skill have garnered attention and respect in the golfing world, and she is recognized as one of the prominent LPGA Tour golfers of Korean heritage from Australia.

On the other hand, Minjee Lee's sister is also a professional golfer who plays predominantly in South Korea with a single handicap. Additionally, her mother, Clara Lee was also a prominent golfer during her time and currently teaches sports to young individuals.

Lee is from a golfing family and her brother Min Woo Lee also plays on the PGA Tour and has won various championships on the European Tour and the Asian Tour.

Minjee Lee acquires victory at the BMW Ladies Championship following an intense playoff

The Seowon Valley Country Club lit up on the final day of the BMW Ladies Championship as both Minjee Lee and Alison Lee finished the game with an equal score of 16-under 272. Lee was a strong favourite to win the tournament as she did so with incredible form and skill.

After a birdie at the par-4 18th, she overcame the American on the first playoff hole. Minjee Lee was ecstatic after winning the playoffs and wanted to be in contention for the championship regardless of where the golf course was located.

"These last few holes, I was quite excited to play, and you know, we always want to be putting ourselves in that position, in the contending position, week-in, week-out and I was lucky enough to do it this week," she said.

Lee added via ESPN.

"It's just really fun to play in those type of conditions and those situations."

The 27-year-old still has a long career ahead of her and will likely earn more titles along the way.