“What a moronic answer”; “No-nonsense Scottie Scheffler” — Fans react to 3x major champ’s 'mic-drop' response on LIV-PGA Tour situation

Scottie Scheffler feels the question about the LIV Golf–PGA Tour merger should be asked to those who left. He said it wasn't the PGA Tour's responsibility, and LIV Golf professionals were the ones who needed to respond to that.

Scottie Scheffler is in Fort Worth, Texas, for the Charles Schwab Challenge. The 2025 PGA Championship winner will begin the Colonial event on Thursday, May 22.

On Wednesday, May 21, the three-time major champion was asked if he had any knowledge about the current status of the PGA Tour and the breakaway league's merger discussions.

"I mean, I don't really know," the Ridewood-born golfer replied. "That's for the higher-ups to decide. I have said it a few times this year. If you want to figure out what's going to happen in the game of golf, go to the other tour and ask those guys.

I'm still here playing the PGA Tour. We had a tour where we all played together, and the guys that left, it's their responsibility I think to bring the tours back together. Go see where they're playing this week and ask them," he added.

Fans online had divided opinions on Scheffler's recent remarks. While many praised his statement, some felt it was the PGA Tour that needed to provide answers.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"Geez. What a moronic answer," one fan wrote.

"No nonsense Scottie," another fan posted.

"Boom! Mic drop," this user remarked.

"I hope the LIV guys stay there forever. Screw them and all the bots who are posting below. PGA doesn’t need any of those guys. They can continue to play and have 90,000 people watching them 14 times a year on Fox," this fan commented.

"They didn’t suspend themselves. The PGA has suspended those players correct? Four times a year it is then," one user opined.

"The new voice of the PGA. Move over Rors," another fan wrote.

When will Scottie Scheffler begin the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025, Round 1?

Scottie Scheffler will tee off the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 on Thursday at 1:45 p.m. ET. He is paired with Davis Riley and Daniel Berger and will begin the week from the first tee.

Scottie Scheffler is making his sixth start at Colonial Golf Club and has a solid track record. While he has yet to secure a win, he has recorded three straight top-3 finishes, including two runner-up results. Berger is also a former winner at Colonial, while Riley is looking to defend his title this week.

Olin Browne, Hayden Buckley, and Patrick Rodgers will be the first trio to tee off at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025. They will begin at 8 a.m. ET from the first tee, while Jacob Bridgeman, Sam Stevens, and McClure Meissner will begin from the tenth hole.

