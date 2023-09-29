“What did he do on the next hole?” - Fans React to Justin Thomas' Intense Ryder Cup ‘Crowd Stare-down’ and Missed Putt Drama

The Ryder Cup competition is back in action for the 44th time. But the first day of the competition didn't go well for the American team. Nevertheless, Justin Thomas along with his partner Jordan Speith did an amazing job at the afternoon game for the Fourballs session.

Seeing Justin Thomas birdie the sixth hole in the match, left fans awestruck to see Team USA lead for the first time in the day. Though his lead was temporary, he stole the hearts of many admirers.

Well, Justin Thomas and Spieth were ahead of Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton by one after six holes, but Hatton's missed birdie attempt on the third hole contributed to Europe's performance in the session slipping away.

Though fans were happy to see the 30-year-old golfer putts, his on-and-off performances made fans quite upset. NUCLR Golf took to its official X handle to post the video of the American professional golfer’s putt.

Expand Tweet

Soon after the video went viral, golf buffs started sharing their thoughts on the comment section. A user in the comments questioned JT's next hole:

“What did he do on the next hole?”

Another one felt Justin Thomas shouldn't be on the team:

"Well he just missed an easy one to go up. FRAUD. He should not be on this team."

Expand Tweet

One more user came in to share his thoughts on Justin Thomas:

"he made one putt and then blew the rest of the round. GONE NUCLR"

Expand Tweet

A user has to say this about the entire team members:

"He’s useless. The entire team is useless except Koepka."

Expand Tweet

Lastly, a fan came in to support Justin Thomas:

"Nice to see JT came to play... rest of the team... Sucked pretty bad"

A glance at other players' performances on Friday Afternoon Fourballs

The USA Team versus Europe Team Fourballs match took interesting twists and turns. When competing against USA golfers Collin Morikawa and Xander Schaufelle, European teammates Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick appear unstoppable. Seven holes in, the European couple has a 6-up lead over the American pair.

Additionally, Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler birdied each of the last five holes but couldn't secure a win. Whereas, Jon Rahm earned two remarkable eagles on holes 16th and 18th. This eventually let the European team win over the Americans.

Indeed, Justin Thomas' attractive putt on the sixth hole did attract his many fans. But his overall performances bring in disappointment among them. Along with this, team America failed to outshine Team Europe on the first day of the Ryder Cup competition.