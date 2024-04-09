What perks do fans get for Augusta National's $17,000 Masters ticket? All you need to know

Map & Flag, the high-end hospitality venue at Augusta, is now open to the public ahead of the Masters 2024. The weekly pass for this new luxury experience will cost $17,000 and will include access to the hospitality venue along with a tournament badge.

Map & Flag is located on Washington Road and is just a seven-minute walk from the North Gate of Augusta. The high-end hospitality venue opens every day at 6:30 am ET and will provide services such as shuttle drop-offs, valet parking, and breakfast. The venue will close one hour after the conclusion of each round.

Announced on the 10th anniversary of Berckmans Place last year, Map & Flag is built on the site where Augusta's former Electrolux building used to stand. Currently, only the first floor is ready, as the second floor is still under construction and is expected to be completed before next year's edition.

Map & Flag, named after the ANGC's logo, will not permit smartphones on its premises. The hospitality venue features a large food hall and a high-energy sports bar. Dining options include 'The Grille', 'The Carvery', and 'Marketplace' with chef-inspired food concepts,

Approximately 80 TVs are installed inside the premium hospitality venue. Passholders will also have access to the garden and merchandise.

While it's too late for fans looking to book Map & Flag tickets, they have a chance to secure seats early for the Masters 2025. The official website features a form for fans interested in booking tickets for next year. They have the option to reserve a pass depending on their schedule and budget.

Fans can book passes for the practice rounds, tournament rounds, or the full week. Additionally, individual day packages are also available.

The Masters 2024 schedule explored

ESPN will provide the telecast of the Masters 2024 during the par-3 contest and the first two rounds. For the weekend, CBS will take over the broadcast.

Here's a look at the TV schedule for the Masters Tournament 2024:

Wednesday, April 10

Par 3 Contest: 3-5 pm (ESPN)

Thursday, April 11

Round 1:

3-7:30 pm ET (ESPN)

Friday, Apr. 12

Round 2:

3-7:30 pm ET (ESPN)

Saturday, April 13

Round 3:

3-7 pm (CBS)

Sunday, April 14

Round 4:

3-7 pm (CBS)

ESPN+ will provide the online streaming of the first major of the year on weekdays before switching to Paramount+ on weekends.

However, the Masters.com, Masters App, and CBS Sports App will also stream the different featured groups and holes.