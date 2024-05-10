What is the PGA Tour subcommittee that Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are now part of? All you need to know

Tiger Woods of the United States and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland are part of the seven-member PGA Tour transaction subcommittee. Adam Scott of Australia is another PGA Tour golfer who is part of it and the three players are representing their respective continents.

The other four members are PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, Chairman of PGA Tour Enterprises Joe Gorder, Fenway Sports Group manager John W. Henry, and former PGA TOUR winner Joe Ogilvie.

The PGA Tour transaction subcommittee will negotiate with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund regarding a substantial investment in PGA Tour Enterprises. Rory McIlroy has clinched victories on four continents. He has also won three FedExCups and five DP World Tour's Race to Dubai and seeks to bring an "international and global perspective" to the negotiation table.

McIlroy also shared insights into the subcommittee's progress. As per the PGA Tour's website, he said that the subcommittee has had "two really good calls," including a 90-minute session last Sunday. The group discussed a 150-page document outlining the PGA Tour's future plans. He further said (via PGA Tour):

"I feel like I've got good relationships on both sides (of the negotiations) and hopefully I can bring something to the table and try to provide some insight and value to see if we can get this thing done."

The committee is tasked with negotiating directly with the Saudi Arabia's PIF. The committee's role will be crucial in finalizing the merger between PGA Tour and LIV Golf, a process surpassing the initial December 2023 deadline.

Rory McIlroy refuses to join PGA Tour enterprises

Rory McIlroy has refused to join the PGA Tour Enterprises which was earlier tasked to finalise the merger between PGA Tour and LIV Golf. The newly formed transaction subcommittee will now report to the PGA Tour board.

McIlroy said that he won't be replacing Webb Simpson on the Tour's policy board due to the discomfort expressed by several players regarding his return. Still, McIlroy added that he intended to aid the discussions with the PIF in any feasible manner.

McIlroy has enjoyed a special rapport with PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan since 2022, distinguishing him among his peers. In March, Woods and several players met Al-Rumayyan in the Bahamas. When asked about the meeting at the 2024 Masters, Woods said (via Golfweek):

"I don't know if we're closer, but certainly we're headed in the right direction. That was a very positive meeting, and I think both sides came away from the meeting feeling positive."

Rory McIlroy is currently competing in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship and is tied at T2 with Alex Noren and Collin Morikawa.