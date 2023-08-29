What are Phil Mickelson's Ryder Cup records? Exploring the LIV Golfer's past performance

Phil Mickelson is one of the most successful players in the Ryder Cup. He played in the biennial tournament 12 times and 47 matches. The lefty has some memorable appearances and contributed to several memorable moments on the golf course.

Mickelson has scored 18-22-7 at the Ryder Cup, with singles of 8-6-1, foursome 5-8-4 and four-ball 8-8-2. He surpassed the record of Nick Faldo after playing in 47 Ryder Cup matches, which is the highest by any golfer in history.

Mickelson made his Ryder Cup debut in 1995, playing with a record of 3-0-0. He was the only player who played in 1995 and did not lose a single match. However, the USA team still lost the tournament against Team Europe to 14.5 to 13.5.

He next played at the Ryder Cup in 1999 and went 2-0-0 for the week and helped the American team to win 14.5 to 13.5.

It is important to note that Phil Mickelson had not missed the Ryder Cup since 1995 until 2021.

Here is the career record of Phil Mickelson on the Ryder Cup:

Career Ryder Cup record (Wins, Losses, Halves): 18-22-7

Years Played: 1995-97-99-2002-04-06-08-10-12-14-16-18

Total Matches: 47

Singles (W-L-H): 8-6-1

Foursomes (W-L-H): 5-8-4

Four-balls (W-L-H): 8-8-2

Mickelson's year-wise Ryder Cup record

1995

Points: 3

Result (W-L-H): 3-0-0

1997

Points: 2

Result (W-L-H): 1-1-2

1999

Points: 2

Result (W-L-H): 2-2-0

2002

Points: 2.5

Result (W-L-H): 2-2-1

2004

Points: 1

Result (W-L-H): 1-3-0

2006

Points: 0.5

Result (W-L-H): 0-4-1

2008

Points: 2

Result (W-L-H): 1-2-2

2010

Points: 1

Result (W-L-H): 1-3-0

2012

Points: 3

Result (W-L-H): 3-1-0

2014

Points: 2

Result (W-L-H): 2-1-0

2016

Points: 2.5

Result (W-L-H): 2-1-1

2018

Points: 0

Result (W-L-H): 0-2-0

Phil Mickelson accused of betting at the 2012 Ryder Cup

Mickelson's gambling habits have been the major talk of the town after Billy Walters' announced his new book"Gambler, Secrets from a Life at Risk" in which the writer allegedly accused the golfer of trying to place a bet for $400,000 on the Ryder Cup in 2012.

An excerpt from an autobiography read:

"In late September 2012, Phil called me from Medinah Country Club just outside Chicago, site of the 39th Ryder Cup matches between the United States and Europe. He was feeling supremely confident that the American squad led by Tiger Woods, Bubba Watson, and Phil himself was about to reclaim the Cup from the Euros. He was so confident that he asked me to place a $400,000 wager for him on the U.S. team to win."

However, Phil Mickelson denied the charges in his interview with Sports Illustrated earlier this month. He said:

“I never bet on the Ryder Cup. While it is well known that I always enjoy a friendly wager on the course, I would never undermine the integrity of the game. I have also been very open about my gambling addiction."

Mickelson currently plays on the LIV Golf and will miss this year's Ryder Cup, which will be held in Rome, Italy next month.