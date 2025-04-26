What is Phil Mickelson’s scorecard after Round 2 at the Mexico City?

Phil Mickelson sits at T23 after the second round of LIV Golf Mexico, with a total score of 2-under par. He shot a round of 69 in the second round of the event on Saturday, April 26.

Mickelson's round was a bit of a rollercoaster. He started with a par on the first hole, followed by a birdie on the second, fifth, sixth, and seventh. However, he faced a setback at the 14th, making a double bogey on the par-3. He bounced back with a birdie on the 15th hole, but carded another bogey at the 17th. Mickelson finished his round with a par on the 18th hole, keeping his total score steady at 69, 2-under par.

In his first round, Phil Mickelson had a mixed performance as well, as he posted three birdies, one bogey, and one double bogey, finishing with a score of 71. Mickelson currently shares the T23rd spot with Marc Leishman, Jason Kokrak, and Charles Howell III.

The event at Club de Golf Chapultepec is currently being led by Crushers GC captain, Bryson DeChambeau, who carded five birdies and three bogeys in the second round. He also made an eagle on the second. DeChambeau is one stroke ahead of second placed Cameron Smith, with Joaquin Niemann in third. Jon Rahm is currently placed fourth, while Tyrrell Hatton is in the fifth spot.

RangerGoats GC captain, Bubba Watson, is now at T10, sharing the spot with Dustin Johnson.

Phil Mickelson, meanwhile, seems to be in good form, especially after securing a sixth place finish at LIV Golf Miami.

Phil Mickelson shares his thoughts on playing at Club de Golf Chapultepec

Phil Mickelson is enjoying the different playing conditions at Club de Golf Chapultepec during LIV Golf Mexico. Speaking about the course ahead of the event, Mickelson said via Instagram:

"It's fun because the ball goes a long ways. It's challenging because trying to control your irons and get your distance control is very difficult. That'll be the biggest challenge this week."

Located at more than 7,800 feet above sea level, the Mexico City course is known for making golf balls travel farther. The six-time major winner even demonstrated the difference during practice, recording a ball speed of 177 mph with a 362-yard carry.

Club de Golf Chapultepec has hosted big tournaments in the past, including the WGC-Mexico Championship from 2017 to 2020. The par-71 layout stretches over 7,345 yards and is built around narrow fairways, small greens, and tree-lined corridors.

The course was originally designed by Willie Smith and completed by his brother Alex Smith in 1921. The course demands accuracy, which means players have to adjust their yardages carefully, with balls flying about 10–15% farther than at sea level.

