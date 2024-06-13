What is the playoff format of US Open 2024? All you need to know

US Open 2024 is the third Major of the year and is considered as the toughest one by many experts. The tournament has a different identity than the other three Majors as well as the playoff format.

If two or more players are tied after 72 holes, the winner is determined in a two-hole aggregate playoff after the completion of the fourth round on the same day. If the players are still tied after two holes, then the players will compete in sudden death until a winner is decided.

This playoff format has been implemented since 2018 but has never been used. Before 2018, the USGA decided the winner in an 18-hole playoff the next day. This happened in 2008 when Tiger Woods trumped Rocco Mediate at Torrey Pines. Woods famously took 19 holes to win the tournament.

The US Open 2024 is being played at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina from June 13 to 16, 2024.

Original playoff format at US Open

Initially, the original format the US Open had was 18-hole playoffs that repeated until a winner was determined. In 1926, Willie MacFarlane defeated Bobby Jones by one stroke in 108 holes i.e. after two 18-hole playoffs.

In 1931, four 18-hole playoffs were played between Billy Burke and George Von Elm. Burke won over Vol Elm by one stroke after 144 holes.

In 1939, Bryon Nelson, Denny Shute and Craig Wood were in the playoffs. After the first 18-hole playoff, Shute was eliminated. Nelson emerged victorious over Wood by three strokes after another 18-hole playoff. Nelson was in an another 36-hole playoff with Vic Ghezzi and Lloyd Mangrum in 1946. Mangrum won the tournament by one stroke.

The rule was changed in the 1950s. If a winner didn't emerge after first 18-hole playoff, the competitors would advance to a sudden-death situation. The sudden-death format has been needed thrice in the US Open in the years, 1990, 1994 and 2008.

There has been 33 playoffs in the US Open. They are as follows:

2008

Winner: Tiger Woods

Runner-up: Rocco Mediate

2001

Winner: Retief Goosen

Runner-up: Mark Brooks

1994

Winner: Ernie Els

Runner-up: Colin Montgomerie and Loren Roberts

1991

Winner: Payne Stewart

Runner-up: Scott Simpson

1990

Winner: Hale Irwin

Runner-up: Mike Donald

1988

Winner: Curtis Strange

Runner-up: Nick Faldo

1984

Winner: Fuzzy Zoeller

Runner-up: Greg Norman

1975

Winner: Lou Graham

Runner-up: John Mahaffey

1971

Winner: Lee Trevino

Runner-up: Jack Nicklaus

1966

Winner: Billy Casper

Runner-up: Arnold Palmer

1965

Winner: Gary Player

Runner-up: Kel Nagle

1963

Winner: Julius Boros

Runner-up: Jacky Cupit and Arnold Palmer

1962

Winner: Jack Nicklaus

Runner-up: Arnold Palmer

1957

Winner: Dick Mayer

Runner-up: Cary Middlecoff

1955

Winner: Jack Fleck

Runner-up: Ben Hogan

1950

Winner: Ben Hogan

Runner-up: Lloyd Mangrum and George Fazio

1947

Winner: Lew Worsham

Runner-up: Sam Snead

1946

Winner: Lloyd Mangrum

Runner-up: Vic Ghezzi and Byron Nelson

1940

Winner: Lawson Little

Runner-up: Gene Sarazen

1939

Winner: Byron Nelson

Runner-up: Craig Wood and Denny Shute

1931

Winner: Billy Burke

Runner-up: George Von Elm

1929

Winner: Bobby Jones

Runner-up: Al Espinosa

1928

Winner: Johnny Farrell

Runner-up: Bobby Jones

1927

Winner: Tommy Armour

Runner-up: Harry Cooper

1925

Winner: Willie MacFarlane

Runner-up: Bobby Jones

1923

Winner: Bobby Jones

Runner-up: Bobby Cruickshank

1919

Winner: Walter Hagen

Runner-up: Mike Brady

1913

Winner: Francis Ouimet

Runner-up: Harry Vardon and Ted Ray

1911

Winner: John McDermott

Runner-up: Mike Brady and George Simpson

1910

Winner: Alex Smith

Runner-up: John McDermott and Macdonald Smith

1908

Winner: Fred McLeod

Runner-up: Willie Smith

1903

Winner: Willie Anderson

Runner-up: David Brown

1901

Winner: Willie Anderson

Runner-up: Alex Smith