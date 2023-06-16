What is the projected cut at the 2023 US Open championship?

The 2023 US Open is shaping up to be an excellent competition, as some of the best golfers in the world take to the green.

Being held for the first time at the Los Angeles Country Club, the course has lent itself well to the golfers. With several records being broken and low rounds being shot, the cut line for this year's US Open will be a tight one.

The first round of the LACC has raised some questions about the course being an easier major course as compared to the other years. On the other hand, clear skies and no wind have been one of the reasons for good scores from golfers. Yet, this has also made the cutline a rather unpredictable one.

According to Data Golf's predictive model, there is a 38.8% chance that the cut line for the US Open is expected to be at +2. There is also a 26.1% that the cut line could be +1 while there is 21.9% that it might end up being +3.

However, with the stiff competition and deuces and aces being hit on some of the holes, the course is quite unpredictable.

Los Angeles Country Club proving to be a memorable one for golfers at the 2023 US Open

Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler shot the US Open all-time low record of 62 to take the joint lead. On the other hand, Dustin Johnson carded a 64, his tenth consecutive 65 or less score at a major. This tied him for the record with Tiger Woods.

Speaking via the PGA Tour, Rickie Fowler commented on his first round at the LACC:

“I knew there were birdies to be made out here, but you have to drive it well and get the ball in position first. Yeah, did that, and from there just managed our way around really well. I would say we're starting to get maybe as close as we've ever been to where I was through kind of that (20)14, (20)15 area."

The U.S. Open is being held for the first time at the LACC's North Course. The course spans over 7243 yards and plays at a par of 70. It is a unique course, having three par 5s and five par 3 holes.

