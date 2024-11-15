What is the projected cut line for the 2024 Annika LPGA Tournament?

The Annika will conclude this weekend, with one golfer earning the trophy over the rest on the LPGA Tour. The second round is currently underway and once it ends, several golfers will be sent home. The cut is made after 36 holes, and it is determined by the overall performance of the field.

The projected cut changes frequently, as every shot and every change in the leaderboard influences who is or is not in the top 70. With that said, after some holes in the second round have been completed, the projected cut gives a clearer picture.

As of now, the cut-line is projected at even to par. Right now, there are 71 golfers at even or better. They would make the cut if the second round ended right there. This can change, but it means that Savannah Grewal, Ruoning Yin, Lucy Li, and others are in danger.

Caroline Masson, Mao Saigo, Yuka Saso, Lindy Duncan, and others are above the cut line, but they're not in a comfortable spot.

Jiwon Jeon reflects on stellar opening round at The Annika

Charley Hull ended the first round with the lead at the Annika. She was six-under 64 for the day. However, Hull wasn't alone. Jiwon Jeon, an unheralded golfer in the field, was there with her. Nelly Korda was two back.

Jeon was aided by a hole-in-one on the third hole. Of that shot, she said (via NBC Sports):

“I had exactly the same yardage the last hole for the second shot, so I was talking to my caddie, ‘Like just hit the same shot?’ Then I hit it and then I saw the one bounce and went in the hole. It was very cool to see the hole-in-one actually going into the hole.”

Jeon is currently number 98 in the Race to CME Globe. The Annika is the last chance to move into the top 60 and qualify for the CME Group Tour Championship. However, Jeon is more concerned with remaining in the top 100 and keeping her LPGA Tour card.

She said:

“Obviously, I want to keep my card for next year, but I try not to think about it too much,” she said. “I literally gave everything for last three days practice. I'm trying to figure out what I have to do out here and then really focus on like each shot. And then I think that work really paid off today. I want to continue to do the same thing for the rest of the tournament.”

Jeon does not tee off today until 12:42 pm EST today, so she's still at six-under and tied for the lead. She's tied with Hull, Mi Hyang Lee, Carlota Ciganda, Jin Hee Im, and Alexa Pano.

