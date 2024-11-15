What is the projected cut line for the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship?

The second round of the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship is currently being played at the Port Royal Golf Course. The first session began on Friday, November 15, at 6 a.m. EST, and the second session started teeing off at 10:30 a.m. EST.

The opening round of the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship concluded with Kevin Dougherty, Hayden Springer, and Justin Lower taking the lead. However, as of now, Dougherty and Springer are tied for the lead at 7-under, with Lower still waiting to tee off. Matti Schmid, Robby Shelton, Francesco Molinari, and Wesley Bryan are the four players tied for third at 6-under.

The projected cut line at the moment is even-par, with several big names on the verge of missing the cut at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Daniel Berger and Seamus Power carded 73 in the opening round and will need a strong outing on Friday to advance to the weekend.

Nick Taylor, who carded an even-par 72 in the opening round, will hope for a better second round.

Who are the players below the projected cut line at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship?

Here are the players below the projected cutline at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship of even par:

T78. Roger Sloan (9 holes): +1

T78. Seamus Power (7 holes): +1

T78. Daniel Berger (7 holes): +1

T78. Luke Schniederjans (4 holes): +1

T78. Norman Xiong (3 holes): +1

T78. Austin Smotherman (3 holes): +1

T78. Egor Eroshenko (3 holes): +1

T78. Peter Malnati (9 holes): +1

T78. Nick Taylor (9 holes): +1

T78. Joel Dahmen (10 holes): +1

T78. Ryan McCormick (10 holes): +1

T78. Greg Koch (10 holes): +1

T78. Connor Jones (10 holes): +1

T91. Nick Jones (3 holes): +2

T91. Doug Ghim (9 holes): +2

T91. Nick Hardy (9 holes): +2

T91. K.H. Lee (9 holes): +2

T91. Brendon Todd (9 holes): +2

T91. Richy Werenski (9 holes): +2

T91. Kevin Streelman (10 holes): +2

T91. Martin Trainer (10 holes): +2

T91. Michael Herrera (10 holes): +2

T91. MJ Daffue (10 holes): +2

T101. Bill Haas (10 holes): +3

T101. Andrew Putnam (9 holes): +3

T101. Justin Suh (5 holes): +3

T101. Scott Piercy (9 holes): +3

T101. Brandt Snedeker (9 holes): +3

T101. Kelly Kraft (9 holes): +3

T101. Kevin Chappell (10 holes): +3

T101. Raul Pereda (10 holes): +3

T109. Zac Blair (6 holes): +4

T109. Miles Russell (3 holes): +4

T109. Chris Baker (10 holes): +4

T112. Ryan Brehm (7 holes): +5

T112. Graeme Robertson (3 holes): +5

T112. Kevin Yu (9 holes): +5

T112. Ethan Cairns (10 holes): +5

T112. Josh Teater (10 holes): +5

T117. Austin Cook (9 holes): +6

T117. Matt NeSmith (6 holes): +6

T117. George Bryan, IV (4 holes): +6

T117. Erik Barnes (3 holes): +6

