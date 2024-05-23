What is the projected cut line at 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge?

The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge is currently underway at the Colonial Golf Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, and Brian Harman are headlining the event this weekend, which boasts a prize purse of $9.1 million.

The defending champion is Emilliano Grillo, who made a cut of +1 for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge. According to Data Golf, there is a 26.9% chance that the cutline for this year's Charles Schwab Challenge will be +1. There is a 30.9% chance that the cutline will be at +2, and a 19.5% chance that the cutline will reach +3.

There are 132 golfers in the field, of whom 65 and ties will advance to the final two rounds. Scottie Scheffler is the overwhelming favorite to win the tournament, with odds of +300, followed by Collin Morikawa, who has odds of +1400. Among the well-known former champions competing in this year's edition of the Challenge are Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, and Adam Scott.

Full field for Charles Schwab Challenge explored

Following is the full field for the tournament this year:

Scottie Scheffler

Collin Morikawa

Jordan Spieth

Max Homa

Tony Finau

David Skinns

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

Sungjae Im

Si Woo Kim

Min Woo Lee

Adam Scott

Sepp Straka

Brandt Snedeker

Brian Harman

J.J. Spaun

Hayden Springer

Jimmy Stanger

Justin Suh

Sam Stevens

Kevin Streelman

Keith Mitchell

Denny McCarthy

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Hoge

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Brendon Todd

Tyson Alexander

Erik Barnes

Daniel Berger

Alejandro Tosti

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Sami Valimaki

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Tom Whitney

Brandon Wu

Carson Young

Carl Yuan

Kevin Yu

Zac Blair

Michael Block

Joseph Bramlett

Chris Kirk

Harris English

Tom Kim

Justin Rose

Billy Horschel

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Matti Schmid

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

Thomas Detry

Akshay Bhatia

Maverick McNealy

Taylor Moore

Keegan Bradley

Davis Thompson

J.T. Poston

Lucas Glover

Austin Eckroat

Rickie Fowler

Nicolai Højgaard

Ben Griffin

Beau Hossler

Adam Schenk

Zach Johnson

Chan Kim

Kevin Kisner

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

David Lipsky

Max Greyserman

Kevin Yu

Cam Davis

Patrick Rodgers

Andrew Putnam

Mark Hubbard

Lee Hodges

Eric Cole

Chris Gotterup

Luke List

Mac Meissner

Troy Merritt

Ryan Moore

Grayson Murray

Vincent Norman

Matthew Nesmith

Andrew Novak

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Victor Perez

Chandler Phillips

Chesson Hadley

Doug Ghim

Webb Simpson

Emiliano Grillo

Ryo Hisatsune

Robert MacIntyre

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Garrick Higgo

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Wesley Bryan

Hayden Buckley

Rafael Campos

Pierceson Coody

Parker Coody

Joel Dahmen

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Ryan Fox

S.H. Kim

Gary Woodland

Nate Lashley

Unfortunately for fans, rain is predicted to fall on the Colonial Golf Course this weekend, increasing the likelihood of unfavorable conditions.