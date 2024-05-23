What is the projected cut line at 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge?

The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge is currently underway at the Colonial Golf Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, and Brian Harman are headlining the event this weekend, which boasts a prize purse of $9.1 million.
The defending champion is Emilliano Grillo, who made a cut of +1 for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge. According to Data Golf, there is a 26.9% chance that the cutline for this year's Charles Schwab Challenge will be +1. There is a 30.9% chance that the cutline will be at +2, and a 19.5% chance that the cutline will reach +3.
There are 132 golfers in the field, of whom 65 and ties will advance to the final two rounds. Scottie Scheffler is the overwhelming favorite to win the tournament, with odds of +300, followed by Collin Morikawa, who has odds of +1400. Among the well-known former champions competing in this year's edition of the Challenge are Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, and Adam Scott.
Full field for Charles Schwab Challenge explored
Following is the full field for the tournament this year:
- Scottie Scheffler
- Collin Morikawa
- Jordan Spieth
- Max Homa
- Tony Finau
- David Skinns
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Sungjae Im
- Si Woo Kim
- Min Woo Lee
- Adam Scott
- Sepp Straka
- Brandt Snedeker
- Brian Harman
- J.J. Spaun
- Hayden Springer
- Jimmy Stanger
- Justin Suh
- Sam Stevens
- Kevin Streelman
- Keith Mitchell
- Denny McCarthy
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Tom Hoge
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Brendon Todd
- Tyson Alexander
- Erik Barnes
- Daniel Berger
- Alejandro Tosti
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Sami Valimaki
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Tom Whitney
- Brandon Wu
- Carson Young
- Carl Yuan
- Kevin Yu
- Zac Blair
- Michael Block
- Joseph Bramlett
- Chris Kirk
- Harris English
- Tom Kim
- Justin Rose
- Billy Horschel
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Matti Schmid
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- Thomas Detry
- Akshay Bhatia
- Maverick McNealy
- Taylor Moore
- Keegan Bradley
- Davis Thompson
- J.T. Poston
- Lucas Glover
- Austin Eckroat
- Rickie Fowler
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Ben Griffin
- Beau Hossler
- Adam Schenk
- Zach Johnson
- Chan Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- David Lipsky
- Max Greyserman
- Cam Davis
- Patrick Rodgers
- Andrew Putnam
- Mark Hubbard
- Lee Hodges
- Eric Cole
- Chris Gotterup
- Luke List
- Mac Meissner
- Troy Merritt
- Ryan Moore
- Grayson Murray
- Vincent Norman
- Matthew Nesmith
- Andrew Novak
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Victor Perez
- Chandler Phillips
- Chesson Hadley
- Doug Ghim
- Webb Simpson
- Emiliano Grillo
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Robert MacIntyre
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Garrick Higgo
- Charley Hoffman
- Wesley Bryan
- Hayden Buckley
- Rafael Campos
- Pierceson Coody
- Parker Coody
- Joel Dahmen
- Cameron Davis
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Ryan Fox
- S.H. Kim
- Gary Woodland
- Nate Lashley
Unfortunately for fans, rain is predicted to fall on the Colonial Golf Course this weekend, increasing the likelihood of unfavorable conditions.