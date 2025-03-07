What is the projected cut line for the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational?

With a lot of golfers still on the course at Bay Hill, the projected cut line at the Arnold Palmer Invitational is currently four over par. The top 50 players and ties will make the cut out of the 72 players who are in the event.

With Irishman Shane Lowry finishing his round as the leader in the clubhouse at eight under par after shooting a five-under-par 67 on Friday, there are still some players on the course who are battling to get inside the cut line.

Daniel Berger, Lucas Glover and Sahith Theegala are all hovering around the cut line with a lot of holes left to play. Berger is on the front nine at four over par after starting the round at six over following his first round 78 on Thursday.

Glover is also on the front nine, sitting at five over par after a poor first round, shooting a five-over-par 77. Sahith Theegala is on the back nine at five over par as well and is one under par for the round.

The 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational (via Getty)

There are a bevy of notable players who are barely inside the cut line. Xander Schauffele, who won his first two Major titles last season, finished his second round at four over par for the tournament, shooting one under par in the second round. The Arnold Palmer is Schauffele's first event since The Sentry in the first week of January after he was sidelined for roughly two months with a rib injury.

Many high-profile players are at three over par for the tournament, putting them just inside the cut line. 2022 U.S. Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick shot three under par in the second round to put him at three over par for the tournament and inside the projected cut line. Fellow Englishman Tommy Fleetwood is still on the back nine, currently sitting at two over par for the tournament.

Will Zalatoris, who was runner-up at the 2022 U.S. Open, is also inside the projected cut line at three over par through two rounds.

Many high-profile players are outside the cut line

Max Homa at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational (via Getty)

Max Homa is still on the back nine of his second round, but his chances of making the cut seem slim with him sitting at seven over par for the tournament. Homa struggled mightily in round one, shooting a nine-over-par 81. Homa, who was the fifth-ranked golfer in the world less than two years ago has cascaded down the Official World Golf Ranking and is currently ranked 66th in the world.

Cameron Young appears certain to miss the cut at the Arnold Palmer and is currently on the back nine at 10 over par for the tournament. Young has also fallen in the world rankings after being ranked 13th in 2023. He's now ranked 52nd in the world.

