What is the projected cut line for the 2025 Travelers Championship?

There won’t be a cut line at the 2025 Travelers Championship. All 72 players who started the event on Thursday at TPC River Highlands will continue playing through Sunday unless they withdraw.

Ad

That’s because the Travelers Championship is one of the PGA Tour’s Signature Events. These tournaments have smaller fields and no cuts, unlike most regular PGA Tour events. The field this week is less than half the size of last week’s US Open held at Oakmont Country Club, which had 156 players.

In total, five Signature Events and all three tournaments in the FedEx Cup Playoffs are played without a cut. These no-cut events include The Sentry, Pebble Beach Pro-Am, RBC Heritage, Truist Championship, Travelers Championship, St. Jude Championship, BMW Championship, and the Tour Championship.

Ad

Trending

PGA: Travelers Championship - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Whereas in a typical PGA Tour event, more than 150 players start the week. After 36 holes (two rounds), only the top 65 players and ties move on to the weekend. This process is known as the cut.

Ad

The cut line is based on the score to par of the last qualifying player or players. It changes throughout the second round as players move up or down the leaderboard. Those below the cut line after Round 2 are eliminated from the tournament. But at the Travelers Championship, there is no cut. All players in the field will complete all four rounds, no matter where they stand after 36 holes.

What’s at stake for the players at the 2025 Travelers Championship?

The 2025 Travelers Championship has a total purse of $20 million, as part of the PGA Tour's Signature Events. The winner will take home $3.6 million. Since there is no cut, every player in the field is guaranteed to earn prize money based on their final position.

Ad

Here’s a full breakdown of what each player will earn:

1st – $3,600,000

– $3,600,000 2nd – $2,160,000

– $2,160,000 3rd – $1,360,000

– $1,360,000 4th – $960,000

– $960,000 5th – $800,000

– $800,000 6th – $720,000

– $720,000 7th – $670,000

– $670,000 8th – $620,000

– $620,000 9th – $580,000

– $580,000 10th – $540,000

– $540,000 11th – $500,000

– $500,000 12th – $460,000

– $460,000 13th – $420,000

– $420,000 14th – $380,000

– $380,000 15th – $360,000

– $360,000 16th – $340,000

– $340,000 17th – $320,000

– $320,000 18th – $300,000

– $300,000 19th – $280,000

– $280,000 20th – $260,000

– $260,000 21st – $240,000

– $240,000 22nd – $223,000

– $223,000 23rd – $207,500

– $207,500 24th – $190,000

– $190,000 25th – $175,000

– $175,000 26th – $159,000

– $159,000 27th – $152,500

– $152,500 28th – $146,000

– $146,000 29th – $140,000

– $140,000 30th – $134,000

– $134,000 31st – $128,500

– $128,500 32nd – $122,500

– $122,500 33rd – $116,500

– $116,500 34th – $111,000

– $111,000 35th – $106,500

– $106,500 36th – $101,500

– $101,500 37th – $96,500

– $96,500 38th – $92,500

– $92,500 39th – $88,500

– $88,500 40th – $84,000

– $84,000 41st – $80,000

– $80,000 42nd – $76,000

– $76,000 43rd – $72,000

– $72,000 44th – $68,000

– $68,000 45th – $64,000

– $64,000 46th – $60,000

– $60,000 47th – $56,000

– $56,000 48th – $53,000

– $53,000 49th – $50,000

– $50,000 50th – $49,000

– $49,000 51st – $48,000

– $48,000 52nd – $47,000

– $47,000 53rd – $46,000

– $46,000 54th – $46,000

– $46,000 55th – $45,500

– $45,500 56th – $45,000

– $45,000 57th – $44,500

– $44,500 58th – $43,500

– $43,500 59th – $43,000

– $43,000 60th – $42,500

– $42,500 61st – $41,500

– $41,500 62nd – $41,000

– $41,000 63rd – $40,500

– $40,500 64th – $40,000

– $40,000 65th – $39,500

– $39,500 66th – $39,000

– $39,000 67th – $38,000

– $38,000 68th – $37,500

– $37,500 69th – $38,000

– $38,000 70th – $37,500

– $37,500 71st – $37,000

– $37,000 72nd – $36,000

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More