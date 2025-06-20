What is the projected cut line for the 2025 Travelers Championship?

There won’t be a cut line at the 2025 Travelers Championship. All 72 players who started the event on Thursday at TPC River Highlands will continue playing through Sunday unless they withdraw.
That’s because the Travelers Championship is one of the PGA Tour’s Signature Events. These tournaments have smaller fields and no cuts, unlike most regular PGA Tour events. The field this week is less than half the size of last week’s US Open held at Oakmont Country Club, which had 156 players.
In total, five Signature Events and all three tournaments in the FedEx Cup Playoffs are played without a cut. These no-cut events include The Sentry, Pebble Beach Pro-Am, RBC Heritage, Truist Championship, Travelers Championship, St. Jude Championship, BMW Championship, and the Tour Championship.
Whereas in a typical PGA Tour event, more than 150 players start the week. After 36 holes (two rounds), only the top 65 players and ties move on to the weekend. This process is known as the cut.
The cut line is based on the score to par of the last qualifying player or players. It changes throughout the second round as players move up or down the leaderboard. Those below the cut line after Round 2 are eliminated from the tournament. But at the Travelers Championship, there is no cut. All players in the field will complete all four rounds, no matter where they stand after 36 holes.
What’s at stake for the players at the 2025 Travelers Championship?
The 2025 Travelers Championship has a total purse of $20 million, as part of the PGA Tour's Signature Events. The winner will take home $3.6 million. Since there is no cut, every player in the field is guaranteed to earn prize money based on their final position.
Here’s a full breakdown of what each player will earn:
- 1st – $3,600,000
- 2nd – $2,160,000
- 3rd – $1,360,000
- 4th – $960,000
- 5th – $800,000
- 6th – $720,000
- 7th – $670,000
- 8th – $620,000
- 9th – $580,000
- 10th – $540,000
- 11th – $500,000
- 12th – $460,000
- 13th – $420,000
- 14th – $380,000
- 15th – $360,000
- 16th – $340,000
- 17th – $320,000
- 18th – $300,000
- 19th – $280,000
- 20th – $260,000
- 21st – $240,000
- 22nd – $223,000
- 23rd – $207,500
- 24th – $190,000
- 25th – $175,000
- 26th – $159,000
- 27th – $152,500
- 28th – $146,000
- 29th – $140,000
- 30th – $134,000
- 31st – $128,500
- 32nd – $122,500
- 33rd – $116,500
- 34th – $111,000
- 35th – $106,500
- 36th – $101,500
- 37th – $96,500
- 38th – $92,500
- 39th – $88,500
- 40th – $84,000
- 41st – $80,000
- 42nd – $76,000
- 43rd – $72,000
- 44th – $68,000
- 45th – $64,000
- 46th – $60,000
- 47th – $56,000
- 48th – $53,000
- 49th – $50,000
- 50th – $49,000
- 51st – $48,000
- 52nd – $47,000
- 53rd – $46,000
- 54th – $46,000
- 55th – $45,500
- 56th – $45,000
- 57th – $44,500
- 58th – $43,500
- 59th – $43,000
- 60th – $42,500
- 61st – $41,500
- 62nd – $41,000
- 63rd – $40,500
- 64th – $40,000
- 65th – $39,500
- 66th – $39,000
- 67th – $38,000
- 68th – $37,500
- 69th – $38,000
- 70th – $37,500
- 71st – $37,000
- 72nd – $36,000